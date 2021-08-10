Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

On your mark: Legislature begins 46-day race to redistricting

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

'Nobody knows what their district's going to look like right now' as lawmakers plan road trip for hearings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fARFg_0bNnVbEw00

Eleven state lawmakers on Thursday, Aug. 12, begin a politically Herculean task with historically small odds of success: Draw 96 new political districts in 46 days that will be used beginning with the 2022 election.

The six Democrats and five Republicans on the House and Senate redistricting committees are set to receive block-by-block U.S. Census data chock full of population and demographic changes since the last map-making 10 years ago.

The pandemic and politics led to a six-month delay in delivery of the information on population changes and demographic shifts that is required to draw maps meeting federal and state laws.

It took an Oregon Supreme Court ruling to give the Legislature the first shot at redistricting. But the justices settled on a crushing timeline that would require a special session of the Legislature on Sept. 20 to ratify the maps in time to have them delivered to the court by Sept. 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkeqT_0bNnVbEw00

What they come up with has even the most seasoned politicians in Salem scratching their heads.

"Nobody knows what their district's going to look like right now," Senate President Peter Courtney said last week. "Some are going to be dramatically changed, and some aren't."

The committees' to-do list:

•Â Draw 60 House districts, each with about 70,621 residents.

•Â Draw 30 Senate districts, each with about 141,242 residents.

•Â Draw six congressional districts — one more than now exist — each with about 706,209 residents.

If successful, the lawmakers will create the maps, win approval in the House and Senate, and then get Gov. Kate Brown to sign off on the plan. That's happened once in the past 110 years, in 2011. The rest of the time, the Legislature couldn't agree, the governor would reject the lawmakers' plans, or court challenges would lead to revisions.

'Risk of gerrymandering'

Plans for a "road trip" of hearings to present a preliminary plan to the public are now shaky amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases. The committees could return to the earlier format of taking virtual and written testimony.

While the district final lines likely won't be seen until well into the autumn, the initial raw data shows major shifts in the political landscape. Oregon received a new congressional seat by outpacing the nation in growth. The 2020 population is 4,237,256, reflecting 10.7% growth since 2010, above the 7.4% national average.

But the growth has not been evenly spread across the state. Traditional Republican strongholds in eastern and southwestern Oregon have seen below state average increases. The biggest bounce has been in the Bend area, with population growth of about 25% since 2010 — the city now has more than 100,000 people. Democrats flipped the state house seat representing most of the city in 2020. Deschutes County gave a majority of its presidential vote to Democrat Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump.

The other big growth area was a suburban arc around Portland stretching from Wilsonville to Hillsboro, then curving over northern Portland before dropping southeast into Clackamas County. All the current representatives in those areas are Democrats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26aJBe_0bNnVbEw00

House Minority Leader Christine Drazan, R-Canby, fired a warning flare to GOP supporters, noting Democrats control all the levers of power on redistricting, from the Legislature to the governor and secretary of state, and noting a majority of the Oregon Supreme Court was appointed by Democrats.

Drazan recently suggested that partisanship could be the result of a map favoring Democrats, instead of population shifts. "We are at high risk of gerrymandering," she said. "They have the power, but we'll be able to question how it is done."

Drazan will wield an unusually large amount of sway due to a deal she struck during the 2021 session with House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland to end parliamentary moves that delayed the pace of votes on Democrats' agenda, Kotek appointed Drazan to the House Redistricting Committee, given party parity with three Democrats and three Republicans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHWgJ_0bNnVbEw00

No similar plan was worked out with the Senate, leaving it with a committee of three Democrats and two Republicans.

How the two panels will be integrated when it comes time to debate and vote on a plan is still in the works. Democrats thought with large majorities in both chambers and Brown's support, they had a good chance of getting new maps in place for the 2022 election.

If the Legislature stalls on a plan or it is rejected by Brown, the legislative mapmaking goes to Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, while congressional maps would be drawn by a five-judge panel created to do the job.

If Fagan's or the judges' maps are found wanting under legal review, the Oregon Supreme Court would draw the lines itself. The Oregon Supreme Court has set Feb. 7, 2022, as the latest date for maps to be finalized, including any lawsuits or other legal action.

With redistricting settled by then, potential candidates would have one month until the March 8, 2022, deadline to file for the May 17 primary.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shemia Fagan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Race#Gerrymandering#On Your Mark#Democrats#Republicans#House#Senate#U S Census#Eastern#Gop#The Oregon Supreme Court#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Oregon StateSeattle Times

Oregon lawmakers begin redistricting as census data released

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers are starting the once-a-decade process of redrawing electoral maps that will determine how voters pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. In a normal redistricting year, the weekslong task would already be underway, if not completed....
Congress & CourtsDelaware County Daily Times

Guest Column: Congressional redistricting set to begin

As is typical when the Left can’t win their go to tactic is to change the rules. This was done successfully last year in a number of states, including Pennsylvania, where election laws were changed in a manner that benefitted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, but which ultimately destroyed confidence in the election outcome.
Kansas StateNew Haven Register

Kansas lawmakers begin town hall meetings on redistricting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators on Monday began five days of town hall meetings on redrawing the state's political boundaries, ahead of the release of census data they need to do the job and with Republicans facing accusations that they're rushing the hearings. The House and Senate redistricting committees...
Congress & CourtsFresno Bee

Texas senator’s 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party's marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights. And much like her...
Valparaiso, INElkhart Truth

Redistricting meeting attendees push for competitive races

VALPARAISO — Indiana lawmakers tasked with drawing new congressional and legislative districts got an earful Friday afternoon from fellow legislators and others across Northwest Indiana. Census data won’t arrive until Thursday, months later than usual. Even then, it will be legacy data, but the Legislature will use it to draft...
Ohio StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Redistricting process ready to begin in Ohio

(The Center Square) – The first step toward Ohio redrawing congressional and legislative district maps comes Friday after Gov. Mike DeWine called the first meeting of the state’s redistricting commission. The state is expected to receive census information on race, Hispanic origin, voting age and housing occupancy down to neighborhood...
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Senate Passes Voting Restrictions Bill In Second Special Session But House Lawmakers Are Still MIA Despite GOP Threats

MONDAY on "The Source" — A lot has happened in the last few weeks at and related to the Texas Legislature, including the Senate's passage last week of its most recent elections overhaul bill, which is now stalled yet again as House Democrats who fled the state continue to pressure congressional lawmakers to pass federal voting rights protections and the state makes new attempts to compel a quorum.
Texas Statetexasbreaking.com

Texas, Missouri Win Remain-In-Mexico Court Ruling Against Biden Administration

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to “enforce and implement” the Remain-in-Mexico policy from the Trump era in response to a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri, claiming that the administration’s attempt to terminate the policy was illegal and harmful. The policy was formally ended by the administration...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Oregon Statecrescentcitytimes.com

Oregon Sheriff Gives It to Gov Kate Brown

I write to you today in hopes of opening a dialogue and as a last resort to put you on notice that we the people of Union County, Oregon have had enough!. Enough of your overreaching mandates! Enough of your bullying threats. Enough of you dictating our state by fear. You have once again initiated what many consider to be an unconstitutional mandate requiring our children to wear a mask while in school. You have gone so far as to threaten our teacher’s livelihoods and their ability to provide for their family with fines and certification revocations if they don’t enforce your mandate. You have backed our school board members into a corner even though the east side of the state has expressed a desire to have local control over these situations.
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw told supporters Trump lost to Biden. The Republican was heckled and called a RINO.

Few would criticize Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw for not being conservative enough. The second-term Texas congressman opposes abortion, trumpets his pro-gun stances and defended President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In May, he launched a website inviting service members to blow the whistle on the military’s diversity and inclusion programs.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Pelosi threatens to destroy Democrats' infrastructure success

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying singlehandedly to force through a massive $3.5 trillion spending proposal by holding hostage a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate this week. Unfortunately for her, there are still a few members left in the Democratic caucus with some common sense. Nine centrist House...
Sacramento, CAalbuquerquenews.net

Prison inmates cannot have marijuana, says Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO, California: The California Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that prison inmates cannot possess marijuana under California's law allowing the use of recreational pot. The Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that claimed prisoners could have the drug in their jail cells as long as they did not consume...
Public HealthDallas News

Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates will stand and here’s why

Maybe famous American observer and author of Democracy in America Alexis de Tocqueville said it best when he said, “There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.”. As county officials buck the governor’s order banning mask mandates, Texas is embarking...
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy