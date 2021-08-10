This One Product at Costco Is Now the One Thing I Cannot Live Without

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.