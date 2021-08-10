Cancel
Forget the Vinegar: This $6 Dishwasher Cleaner Delivers Results 'Nothing Short of a Miracle'

myrecipes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know how everything you regularly use needs cleaning? Well, that rule of thumb goes for your dishwasher too. Sure, it cleans your dishes, but after months (years?) of use, it can create buildup inside that hinders your dishwasher's performance and it won't clean as well as it should. Yikes. That's where the Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Tablets come in, delivering results "nothing short of a miracle" and it's just $6.

