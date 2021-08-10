Cancel
Soccer

Josh Sheehan scores crucial penalty as Bolton progress

 3 days ago
Josh Sheehan scored the winning penalty (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

Josh Sheehan’s penalty shoot-out winner put Sky Bet League One new-boys Bolton into the second round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Championship side Barnsley, with a helping hand from debutant goalkeeper Joel Dixon.

Dixon saved Devante Cole’s spot-kick, leaving midfielder Sheehan to score past Jack Walton and secure a 5-4 shoot-out win following a goalless 90 minutes.

It was Bolton’s first cup win over the Tykes in 109 years.

Barnsley made eight changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Saturday but created early chances.

Skipper Cauley Woodrow had the ball in the net after three minutes but was in an offside position as he followed up Victor Adeboyejo’s initial header which had been well saved by Dixon.

The keeper then foiled Clarke Oduor, though the Kenya international should have made a better connection with Jordan Williams’ inviting cross.

Skipper Antoni Sarcevic curled an effort wide for the home side, but it took Wanderers 32 minutes to test Bury-born keeper Walton through defender George Johnston’s effort.

Bolton gave Barnsley less time on the ball in the second half and looked the most likely winners before the tie went to penalties.

