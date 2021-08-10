Cancel
Forest Green beat Bristol City on penalties after last-gasp equaliser

newschain
 3 days ago
Lewis Thomas helped Forest Green to victory (PA) (PA Archive)

Lewis Thomas was Forest Green’s penalty shootout hero as the League Two side stunned Championship Bristol City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Regan Hendry equalised for the hosts deep into stoppage time as the game went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

And with Rovers leading 6-5, Thomas dived the right way to keep out Cameron Pring’s kick.

Two goals from striker Saikou Janneh on his first start for City had looked like taking the visitors through before Hendry’s late equaliser.

Rovers skipper Jamille Matt handed the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes, starting and then finishing a delightful passing move with a thumping shot into the roof of the net.

City equalised after 40 minutes when Nahki Wells won the ball on the right and picked out the unmarked Janneh who powered his shot past keeper Thomas.

City keeper Max O’Leary was called on to pull off a point-blank save early in the second half to deny Ebou Adams before Janneh netted again in the 67th minute with a curling 18-yard effort.

Hendry’s equaliser came in the sixth and final minute of added on time before Rovers took the spoils in the shootout.

