Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

David Stockdale steps up in shootout to help Wycombe move on

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gmsk_0bNnPDBC00
David Stockdale (PA) (PA Archive)

David Stockdale was the hero as Wycombe booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Exeter after a goalless draw.

The Chairboys keeper saved spot kicks by Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd and also scored one himself.

The keeper took the tie to penalties after making a smart save in stoppage time to deny Grounds.

Joe Jacobson almost caught out Exeter keeper Cameron Dawson with a near post corner that rebounded back off the upright in the 20th minute.

Exeter’s best chance of the first half came on 35 minutes after Nigel Atangana fed Jevani Brown, who fired into the side netting from a narrow angle.

The Chairboys threatened in the 43rd minute when Jordan Obita scampered down the left, cut on to his right foot before firing over the crossbar.

Timothee Dieng flashed a header wide from a Sparkes’ corner as Exeter piled on the pressure in the second half.

Former Burnley striker Sam Vokes came off the bench and almost grabbed the opener for the visitors in the 78th minute.

The 31-year-old latched on to Sullay Kaikai’s cross and headed back across goal, only to miss the far post by a matter of inches.

At the other end Pierce Sweeney let fly with a fierce effort that was gathered by Stockdale before a shootout decided the tie.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Cameron Dawson
Person
Pierce Sweeney
Person
Jordan Obita
Person
Joe Jacobson
Person
Jonathan Grounds
Person
Sullay Kaikai
Person
David Stockdale
Person
Jack Sparkes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wycombe#Penalty Shootout#The Chairboys Keeper#Burnley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Gareth Ainsworth hails matchwinning goalkeeper David Stockdale

Gareth Ainsworth hailed David Stockdale after the keeper saved three penalties and scored one in the shootout to seal Wycombe’s passage. The former Birmingham stopper denied Jack Sparkes, Jonathan Grounds and James Dodd from the spot and also rifled a penalty into the top corner. Wycombe manager Ainsworth said: “The...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson meets NHS workers, Rochdale’s Robbie Stockdale and Eoghan O’Connell welcome fans from the Military Veterans while Neil Warnock is back signing photos of himself! How EFL clubs helped launch new season

Fans across the country were invited to meet with managers and players from various EFL clubs on Tuesday as a part of the official launch for the 2021-2022 season. The new season - which will host full crowds for the first time since March 2020 - is set to get underway this weekend as Bournemouth take on West Bromwich Albion on Friday in the Sky Bet Championship.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Fulham are stepping up negotiations for Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz as the Cottagers move closer to the signing of Swansea captain Matt Grimes and reject a loan bid from Valencia for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Fulham are stepping up negotiations over a £7.8million deal for Brazilian striker Rodrigo Muniz. The vice-president of his club Flamengo has confirmed talks are advancing with Muniz ready to reject a similar proposal from Middlesbrough - who Fulham face on Sunday. The 20-year-old Muniz is understood to be close to...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Blackpool thump Middlesbrough to ease through in Carabao Cup

Callum Connolly scored his first Blackpool goal as the Tangerines beat Middlesbrough 3-0 to progress in the Carabao Cup. The defender rifled home a powerful shot after 31 minutes before late goals from Shayne Lavery and Keshi Anderson wrapped up the tie. Blackpool should have won even more comfortably after...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Mark Warburton felt QPR were lucky to beat Leyton Orient

Mark Warburton admitted QPR deserved to lose to Leyton Orient in the Carabao Cup first round but was pleased they kept their nerve to triumph in a penalty shoot-out. Rob Dickie scored for the second consecutive game after 16 minutes to put the R’s on course to claim bragging rights in the London derby, but missed first-half opportunities opened the door for the O’s.
SoccerShropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town sign striker Sam Cosgrove on loan from Birmingham City

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove on loan from Birmingham City. The 24-year-old front man – who joined Blues from Dons for a reported £2million in January – will spend the season in Shropshire. And Town boss Steve Cotterill is delighted to bring in a man who...
Soccerchatsports.com

Blackpool 3-0 Middlesbrough: Blackpool cruise past Boro in EFL Cup

Blackpool cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup as Callum Connolly's strike set them on their way to a dominant win over Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Boro could not muster an attempt on target throughout and registered only three efforts in total, while the hosts could have reached double figures, such was their dominance.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Chris Hughton proud of young Forest side for seeing off Bradford

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton hailed the character of his young players after they held out for a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Bradford. Hughton included seven players aged under 21 or younger in his team, with six making their debut for the Championship outfit. Every one of them played...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nottingham Forest's Bong handed three-game ban for violent conduct

The Cameroon international was involved in a violent moment during Saturday's league opener at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Nottingham Forest defender Gaetan Bong has been banned for the next three matches after he was found guilty of violent conduct in Saturday’s Championship opener against Coventry City. Bong struck Coventry...
SoccerSB Nation

Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 0-0 (5-4) Barnsley

Joel Dixon - 6.5. Some wayward kicking at times spoiled a positive night overall for the ex-Barrow man, who got near a couple of penalties before a strong left hand denied Devante Cole, giving Josh Sheehan the chance to send us through. He doesn’t have a great presence about him...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Dean Smith hopeful on Ollie Watkins' Aston Villa fitness

Dean Smith is hopeful Ollie Watkins will be fit for Villa’s Premier League opener at Watford. Last year’s top scorer is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Vicarage Road after sustaining a bruised knee in Villa’s final pre-season friendly against Salernitana. There are also question marks over record signing Emi...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Paul Coutts still suspended as Bristol Rovers take on Stevenage

Bristol Rovers are again without captain Paul Coutts for the visit of Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two. The veteran midfielder is serving the second game of his three-match ban for his sending off in last weekend’s season-opening loss at Mansfield. Manager Joey Barton has been without a number of...
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

Sunderland confirm signing of Dennis Cirkin as Black Cats handed boost in bid for Sheffield United striker

Reports emerged that Sunderland were interested in bringing Dennis Cirkin to the club earlier this week and fans were extremely excited about the potential transfer. The 19-year-old was highly regarded in the capital and many Spurs fans expected him to progress to their first team eventually, however Cirkin rejected a new contract with the club in favour of first-team football elsewhere.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Joao Carvalho strikes twice as Nottingham Forest hold off spirited Bradford

Joao Carvalho’s first goals since November 2019 proved sufficient for Nottingham Forest to see off Bradford 2-1 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The Portuguese midfielder, returning to Forest after spending last season on loan at Spanish second division side Almeria, bagged a first-half brace with Callum Cooke’s 54th-minute free kick failing to spark a comeback from the Bantams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy