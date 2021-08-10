Evacuation warning issued for Yucaipa as heavy rainfall hits IE

A flood advisory has been issued for parts of the Inland Empire, as police in Yucaipa issue an evacuation warning for several communities.

The Yucaipa evacuation warning was issued for communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, N/E Yucaipa, east of Bryant St & North of Date Ave-Hwy38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks

The flood advisory, lasting until 6:15 p.m. was issued as the National Weather Service says heavy rain is falling in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area," the NWS cautioned.

In addition to Yucaipa, flooding is expected in parts of Joshua Tree National Park, the weather service said.

Drivers who encountered potentially flooded roadways are advised to turn around and not try to cross in the water.

Elsewhere in Southern California, temperatures are expected to be warm Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see some morning clouds, with a high of 83 degrees by the afternoon.

The Inland Empire and valleys will be hot as temperatures reach 96. A slight chance of thunderstorms is on tap in the Inland Empire.

In the mountain areas, thunderstorms are likely Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures will reach 80 degrees. A flash flood watch is in effect through Wednesday evening.

Deserts will see a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. The region can expect triple-digit temperatures through the week.

If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.

Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness