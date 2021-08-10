EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill
What does Bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges?. A lot right now in the U.S. Congress. One way lawmakers propose to pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday is by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance.www.foxbusiness.com
