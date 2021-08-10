Cancel
EXPLAINER: How cryptocurrency fits into infrastructure bill

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat does Bitcoin have to do with roads and bridges?. A lot right now in the U.S. Congress. One way lawmakers propose to pay for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate approved Tuesday is by imposing tax-reporting requirements for cryptocurrency brokers, the way stockbrokers report their customers’ sales to the IRS. It could open the way for tighter regulation of cryptocurrency — something the Biden administration is moving toward as it also pushes for tax compliance.

Related
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
MarketsFOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency investor warns government oversight could create ‘bad regulation’

Chamber of Digital Commerce Chairman and cryptocurrency investor Matthew Roszak reacted to Lionel Messi receiving crypto payments from his transfer contract on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Friday. Roszak said as more public figures like Messi enter the crypto market, it creates the potential for "bad" government regulation. MATTHEW ROSZAK:...
Presidential ElectionFairfield Sun Times

The Biden Inflation Tax, Made Clear in One Chart

What is all this “Biden inflation tax” talk really about? What is the actual effect of inflation on the lives of real people?. Well, below is a chart that compares yearly wage and inflation rates for each month from 2017 through July of this year using Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Wage rates are in blue and inflation (as measured by the consumer price index) is in red. When blue is on top, as it was during the entire Trump administration, workers’ wages are beating inflation and their standards of living are improving. When red is on top, they’re not.
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Will Infrastructure Bill Put More Money in Americans' Pockets?

Lawmakers passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what could be in it for you. After weeks of negotiations, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week. That bill could, in turn, improve countless roads and bridges throughout the county, create thousands of jobs, and improve utility services, including access to the internet, which so many of us rely on.
U.S. Politicswolfstreet.com

Debt Ceiling Kicks in, Treasury General Account Plunges: Let’s See How Close to Zero it Gets Before Congress Ends this Farce

OK, that was suddenly very fast. The balance in the Treasury General Account (TGA), the checking account of the US government at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plunged by $116 billion in the latest week, to $390 billion, according to the Fed’s balance sheet, released this afternoon. Since mid-July, the balance has plunged by nearly half.
Presidential ElectionFOXBusiness

Biden's inflation swamps wage gains, leaving working families behind

President Biden’s economic agenda has boosted wages, but millions of American workers are still being left behind as inflation has more than wiped out salary gains. U.S. wages grew at a 4% year-over-year pace in July, but trailed the 5.4% annual increase in inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, suggesting that while nominal wages are rising, real wages are falling.
Congress & CourtsCoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides as US Lawmakers Wrangle Over Crypto Tax Proposal

Under the current terms of the provision, any entity that facilitates a crypto transaction on behalf of another person would be treated as a broker, meaning they would have to file specific tax information reports that would include know-your-customer details. Industry proponents are concerned that the definition of brokers would include miners and other network validators and hardware developers who don’t typically have access to customer information.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Flood of Bitcoin ETF filings but cooling demand for funds

Digital asset investment products from Grayscale, Bitwise, 21Shares and others saw outflows for the fifth straight week, the longest such streak since January 2018. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler ignited a fresh wave of optimism among Bitcoin exchange-traded fund advocates this month — but it’s unclear whether investors share that enthusiasm.
Income TaxFOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: Reagan's tax cuts launched a 3 decade-long prosperity cycle

So, as we've said time and again, does anybody in their right mind believe that with an economic boom, a jobs boom, a consumer boom, an inflation boom and a stock market boom that the right fiscal policy is to spend six trillion dollars more? Does anybody really believe that and does anybody in their right mind really believe that with a $3 trillion tax hike we're really going to tax our way into prosperity? It kind of begs credulity.
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with money for Bay, broadband; pushback over cryptocurrency, tracking drivers' miles

WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans. The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other GOP senators.
MarketsFinancial-Planning.com

MassMutual to offer Bitcoin fund

In a vote of long term confidence for cryptocurrencies, broker dealer MassMutual Life Investors Services (MMLIS) announced it has entered a placement agent agreement with NYDIG for a Bitcoin fund. “MassMutual continues to believe that cryptocurrencies are increasingly becoming part of the financial landscape and is working on a number...
Currenciescodelist.biz

Bitcoin: cryptocurrency soon worth $ 100,000?

The year 2021 was a wild roller coaster ride for Bitcoin investors that catapulted them to unimagined heights – and recently left them drowned in a valley. After Tesla boss Elon Musk had publicly criticized the cryptocurrency and countries like China and the USA campaigned for bans and stricter regulations on the crypto market, the price fell by almost 50 percent from its all-time high in April 2021 and has since then mainly moved sideways below 35,000 – US dollar stamp (approx. 30,000 euros). Only since the beginning of August 2021 has the Bitcoin price started moving north again. Despite persistent headwinds from politics and business, cyber money temporarily climbed the mark of over 45,000 US dollars (approx. 38,000 euros). Experts see this as a good sign and allow themselves to be carried away with optimistic forecasts. As reported by deraktionaer.de, analysts at Fundstrat Global Advisors are forecasting another price explosion with a gigantic record target this year based on current developments.

