When it comes to tech gadgets, the coolest ones will always stop you in your tracks. You find yourself wanting them even if you suspect you don’t absolutely need them. But even if you don’t need them, it’s nice to treat yourself from time to time, and the best gadgets will still be incredibly useful and make your life easier. And with our list of the coolest tech gadgets, we sought to find devices that fit this bill. Maybe they’re not as essential to your day-to-day life as a smartphone or a laptop, but they’re the products you lust after; they’re...