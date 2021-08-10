Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gemina Labs#Gemina Laboratories Ltd#Cse#Influenza#Company#Sedar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Canadian Cannabis Producer HEXO Corp. Applies To Transfer Its US Stock Exchange Listing To The Nasdaq

The Canadian cannabis giant, HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), announced on Friday that it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. Though the transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer expects the transfer to take place effective Aug. 23, 2021, after market close, with common HEXO shares to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021. Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEXO.”
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Management Update

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ('Petroteq' or the 'Company') ‎‎(TSXV:PQE; ‎OTC PINK:PQEFF; FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, announced today that, contrary to management's prior expectations outlined in Petroteq's press release of August 9, 2021, it will not be able to complete the intended restatements of the Company's financial statements by August 13, 2021. The filing process has already begun, but due to the nature of said process, it is not expected to be finished until August 19. The Cease Trade Order ('CTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission (the 'OSC') and the TSX Venture Exchange, as a result of Petroteq's failure to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the 'Quarterly Report') on or before July 30, 2021, as required, remains in effect.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

The Securities And Exchange Commission Declared Cellect Biotechnology's Registration Statement Filed On Form F-4 Effective In Connection With Its Previously Announced Strategic Merger With Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Special General Meeting of Shareholders Scheduled for September 19, 2021. Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: "APOP"), a developer of innovative technology that enables the functional selection of stem cells, announced that its registration statement filed on Form F-4 with Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 10, 2021 was declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2021 (the "Form F-4"). The Form F-4 was filed in connection with the previously announced strategic merger with Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held U.S. based company focused on rare and orphan diseases.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kalo Gold Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSXV:KALO)('Kalo,' 'Kalo Gold,' or the 'Company'), announces that effective August 17, 2021, the Company's name will change from 'Kalo Gold Holdings Corp.' to 'Kalo Gold Corp.'. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture...
Denver, COalbuquerqueexpress.com

Unified Global Introduces Executive & Advisory Team

DENVER, CO and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Unified Global Corp of Denver, Colorado and Calgary, Alberta ('Unified') having closed on the acquisition of the controlling interest of its public traded company (OTC PINK: CHYL) today announced its leadership team and growing Advisory Board. Unified's extensive...
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

LION ONE METALS LIMITED ("LIO.WT ") Effective at the opening, August 19, 2021, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire August 23, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business August 23, 2021. TRADE DATES.
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

DCMC Announces to Launch a Crypto Wallet with Inheritance and Insurance

BANGKOK, THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / Recently, DCMC has announced the launch its crypto wallet with inheritance and insurance. DCMC Wallet is creating the final form of 'wallet' which helps manage assets in a way that is 100% secure. And the team makes continuous updates on its features.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

FSI Announces Second Quarter, 2021 Financial Results

A Conference call is scheduled for Monday August, 16th, 11:00am Eastern time, 8:00am Pacific Time. VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2021 / FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex:FSI)(FRANKFURT: FXT), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. Today the Company announces financial results for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2021.
Cell Phonesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Khizer Technologies announces the launch of ShubhVivaah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Khizer Ahmed a leading Entrepreneur from Bengaluru India (FounderDirector of Khizer Technologies (OPC) Pvt. Ltd.) announced the launch of yet another brand-new matrimonial app called as ShubhVivaah which is will live and available on all app stores by beginning of 2022. This app is...
Real Estatealbuquerqueexpress.com

Windfall Announces Its Listing in August

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Windfall will be announcing its official listing in August. It will be listed first on Probit and CoinMarketCap before it gets listed in other exchanges simultaneously. While this is a significant milestone for the Windfall project, it's important to note that its token will be available for trading on different platforms to facilitate its exposure. Consequently, its pricing will be affected, because when more people know about it, the demand is set to skyrocket.
Marketsaithority.com

Ibanera Announces FTX.US As Exchange Partner

Ibanera, a global digital banking platform, announced FTX.US, a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, as the exchange powering their OTC Desk platform. As Ibanera’s exchange of choice, FTX.US will facilitate all trading in crypto assets for customers of Ibanera’s OTC Desk platform. Ibanera’s OTC Desk platform allows customers to buy, sell,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Sanatana Resources Announces Resignation of Director

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Darcy Will, who has served as a member of its board of directors since July 2014. Sanatana's board and management thank Mr. Will for his years of service and wish him well.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Valorem Announces Revocation Of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VALOREM RESOURCES INC. (the "Company" or "Valorem") (CSE: VALU) (Frankfurt: 1XW1) is pleased to announce that the cease trade order (the "CTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has been revoked. The CTO was issued by the BCSC...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ACME Lithium Announces Marketing Initiatives

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces today that it has begun a digital and marketing awareness campaign which includes press initiatives, advertising and social media. These marketing and awareness programs include engagements with arm's length parties for an aggregate gross expenditure of CDN$81,950 over a 12-month period. No stock based compensation has been provided.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Spackman Equities Group Inc. Announces Completion of Consolidation

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Spackman Equities Group Inc. (TSXV: SQG)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 29, 2021, it has filed articles of amendment to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting held on July 6, 2021. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis at market open on or about August 18, 2021. A new CUSIP number has been obtained to replace the previous CUSIP number.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

CPI Card Group Voluntarily De-Listing From Toronto Stock Exchange

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it has provided written notice to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") regarding the voluntary delisting of its common stock from the TSX.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cresco Labs Closes New Senior Secured Credit Facility With Existing Lenders

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the closing of an agreement with lenders to upsize its senior secured term loan (the "Senior Loan") to an aggregate principal amount of US$400 million. The Senior Loan bears interest at a reduced rate of 9.5% per annum, with a maturity date of August 12, 2026.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB: ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ZNCXF". The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol "ZNX.V".

Comments / 0

Community Policy