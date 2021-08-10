Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Key Target 'Not Against' Signing A New Contract, Current Midfielder Wants To 'Try Something New' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #52

By Adam Booker
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

Only five days remain till Manchester City kick off their defence of the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur at the new White Hart Lane.

In recent weeks, it looked like the opposition captain, and key Manchester City target, Harry Kane would not be involved in proceedings.

Whether that be finalising a move to the Etihad Stadium or remaining on strike to try and make that particular move happen.

However, there's a whole new look to the saga in today's transfer round-up, so let's get right into it...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

As expected, the Harry Kane saga has continued to drag on.

Earlier last week, there were reports that the Tottenham striker was refusing to train in order to force club chairman Daniel Levy to negotiate a deal for the striker with Manchester City.

However, a recent social media statement from the man himself has slightly quieted any rumours of a strike.

As it stands now, Manchester City are still 'really, really, really pushing' to sign Kane, revealed Fabrizio Romano.

The Etihad club are still working on a deal and still see the striker as a 'priority' this summer.

Interestingly, in speaking on his transfer podcast ‘Here We Go’, Romano said:

"Keep an eye on Gabriel Jesus - if Tottenham and Man City do a Kane deal, Gabriel Jesus has always been one player offered to Tottenham. They have also been offering Laporte, Tottenham said no to players, let's see in the coming days..."

It has been no secret that the Blues have been willing to do a player plus cash deal for the Tottenham star.

However, the main stumbling block is the fact that most of the players mentioned as possible makeweights, have shown no desire to join the North London club.

To add some spice to the situation, Alasdair Gold has claimed that there are 'noises' coming out of Kane's camp hinting that the striker 'would not be against' signing a new deal at Tottenham.

If those reports are to be believed, Manchester City could be left heading into the new season with no replacement for the recently departed Sergio Agüero.

A rumour rating of five is straight down the middle as this deal appears to be on a knife-edge.

Whispers of Kane committing his future to Tottenham are new, and for Blues fans, could be quite unnerving.

However, all indications up to this point have made it seem that Kane’s true desire is to join many of his England teammates at Manchester City.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 8/10

The Portuguese international is said to be on the search for greener pastures.

Rumours of Silva’s desire to leave the Etihad was one of the first stories to break before the European Championships even took place.

However, as of now, no deal has yet to be completed and Silva has carried on training at the CFA.

Early summer reports indicated that the midfielder was keen on a move to Barcelona after a previous deal with the Catalan club fell through.

However, with Barca's well-known financial problems, Silva following in the footsteps of his former teammate Sergio Agüero seems unlikely at this time.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Silva wants to leave Manchester City this summer to 'try something new.'

La Liga clubs are interested in him. Atletico Madrid are ‘one club to watch,’ if they sell Saúl Ñíguez.

Unfortunately for Bernardo however, most clubs outside of England are finding it difficult to part ways with fees such as £50 million - which is where Manchester City reportedly value the 27-year-old.

The confirmation of Jack Grealish’s £100 million move to the club has pushed my rumour rating for Silva up to an eight.

Ivan Ilic - Rumor Rating 9/10

Although this deal has been all but complete for what feels like weeks now, Ivan Ilic is still a Manchester City player.

The Serbian is one of many fringe players who were put up for sale this summer to raise money for the likes of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane

However, the deal with Hellas Verona has taken longer than expected.

After an impressive loan spell with the Italian club last season, Verona are keen to make Ilic a permanent member of their squad.

According to TuttoMercato, relayed by Sport Witness, the midfielder is now ‘one step away’ from completing a permanent transfer to Verona.

The two clubs have ‘settled the last details’, with Manchester City earning an €8 million fee in the process.

My rumour rating for this deal seems to have been stuck at nine all summer, and for now, it will remain there.

All that's left is an official announcement.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
101
Followers
1K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Saúl Ñíguez
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Manchester City#Man City#Atletico Madrid#Round Up#The Premier League#Tottenham Hotspur#Etihad#Portuguese#Catalan#La Liga#Serbian#Italian#Tuttomercato#Sport Witness#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Man City Star Closes In On Signing New £175,000-A-Week Contract

The Premier League champions are keen to tie down the former Everton man to a longer contract after he enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign for the Blues. After playing a bit-part role in the squad for the best part of two years, Stones won back his spot in the starting XI as he forged a formidable partnership alongside Rúben Dias at the heart of defence, amassing 35 outings across all competitions over the course of the previous season.
Premier LeagueBBC

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says a decision will be made on Saturday as to whether Manchester City target Harry Kane will feature. The striker has been heavily linked with a move to City, whose manager Pep Guardiola declared his interest in signing the 28-year-old last week. Guardiola did...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

Villa Expected to Accept Jack Grealish Bid with Medical Date Anticipated, Club to Make Second £100M+ Signing - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #43

The Premier League Champions will continue preparations for the new campaign on Saturday with a friendly against Barnsley at the Academy Stadium. But behind the scenes, Pep Guardiola is preparing to add one of England's best midfielders to his squad. Manchester City have been pursuing both Harry Kane and Jack...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City target Kane to demand Tottenham transfer in next 48 hours

Harry Kane is ready to demand Tottenham sell him to Manchester City this week. The Telegraph says City look to be winning their battle to sign Three Lions heroes Kane and Jack Grealish, with their £100m bid for the Aston Villa man expected to be accepted after Dean Smith's side agreed a deal for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.
Premier League90min.com

Man City set to hand new contracts to John Stones & Phil Foden

Manchester City are keen to tie up new long-term contracts for both John Stones and Phil Foden in the near future. City's primary focus of the past few weeks has been tying up a deal for midfielder Jack Grealish, who joined the club earlier this week from Aston Villa for a fee of £100m - a Premier League record and a record for an English player.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Record-Breaking Deal Less Than 24 Hours From Completion, La Liga Giants Consider Mega-Bid For Star Midfielder - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #48

As the club begin to close in on one of their biggest transfer targets in recent history, City Xtra are here to provide with all of the latest updates. From Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish to Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane, as well as the very latest concerning outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, let's get into the last 24 hours of Manchester City transfer news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy