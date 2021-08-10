Cancel
Astronomy

Painstaking search for new planets begins on a mountaintop in Arizona

By Jalpan Nanavati
azpbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most precise instruments for detecting planets is being used at the Kitt Peak National Observatory on the Tohono O’odham Nation west of Tucson. The NEID spectrometer looks for Earth-like planets outside our solar system by measuring slight changes in the light coming from distant stars. Those shifts are caused by the gravitational tug of nearby objects, such as planets, and the movement can be measured to determine how massive the object is.

