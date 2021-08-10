Aggressive, Venomous Snake On The Loose In A Grand Prairie Neighborhood
Snakes in general freak many people out, but a venomous snake on the loose terrifies many too. I'm not afraid to admit it to you IN WRITING, that I'm not really a fan of snakes. They just kind of creep me out as they slither along side to side while sticking out that forked black tongue. Just writing this makes the hair on my arm stand up - it's just creepy. When I ran across this on social media I was a bit freaked out.classicrock961.com
