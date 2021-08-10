Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Prairie, TX

Aggressive, Venomous Snake On The Loose In A Grand Prairie Neighborhood

By Lucky Larry
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snakes in general freak many people out, but a venomous snake on the loose terrifies many too. I'm not afraid to admit it to you IN WRITING, that I'm not really a fan of snakes. They just kind of creep me out as they slither along side to side while sticking out that forked black tongue. Just writing this makes the hair on my arm stand up - it's just creepy. When I ran across this on social media I was a bit freaked out.

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Prairie, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Tyler, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Prairie, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#East Texas#West African#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Will a New Flesh-Eating Plant Invade Texas?

Up to this point, the largest carnivorous plant in East Texas has been the "Sarracenia alata," known as the pale pitcher or yellow trumpet plant. But a new discovery has us wondering if another carnivorous plant is on its way. Science class taught us that plants get their nutrition from...
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Tattoos in Tyler? Folks Share Their Recs on the Best Places to Get “Inked”

I confess I have not, as of yet, had the courage to get the little tattoo I've pondered having eternally etched on my wrist or ankle. I've thought about it several times over the last few years. Usually, I'll get on a little kick and start perusing possible designs I'd be happy with having on my body forever. But then I'll forget, not knowing for sure the right artist for what I'd want, and I set the notion inside.
Shiner, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Need a Weekend Trip to Close Out Summer? Tour the Shiner Brewery

It's sad to think that Summer is slowly winding to a stop for 2021. This year, by the way, has lasted about three hours. It has flown by extremely fast. A little bit of a slow down is definitely in order for everyone. That slow down can start slowly with a nice weekend trip to Shiner, Texas between Houston and San Antonio with a brewery tour of Texas' favorite beer, Shiner Bock.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Funny Responses on Where to Get Yelled At in Tyler

If you want to be yelled at here are the best places around Tyler to make that happen. There are many celebrities that have made Texas their home. Some were born here, and others decided to make their move recently during the 2020 pandemic. These are some of the musicians, actors, athletes, and other public figures that all call the great Lone Star State home.
Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

This East Texas Online Celebrity Makes Millions of People Smile

I've been a fan of this online celebrity for years, something about his videos always put a smile on my face. I'm talking about the East Texas celebrity known as "Pop" from his social media accounts known as Pop Watch. Pop's real name is Joe Mack Roy, and boy is he a character. If you're not watching Pop Watch on Facebook and YouTube you need to check out his content immediately.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Most Expensive Airbnb Near Tyler is $875 Per Night for a Remarkable Ranch

Before you start saying the price is too much you have to see the Silver Star Ranch and private lake getaway for yourself. If nothing else, just scroll through the photos below because they are incredible and this might be the perfect venue for an event or family staycation you're planning. While the Silver Star Ranch is beautiful it also claims the title of the most expensive Airbnb near Tyler at $875 per night (plus cleaning fees and service fees).
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Kyle, Texas Is Looking for People Named Kyle to Break World Record

Is your name Kyle? Do you know someone named Kyle? If so, Kyle, Texas needs you. There's a city along Interstate 35 south of Austin, and just north of San Marcos, named Kyle, Texas. If you've ever traveled through the Texas Hill Country, you may be well aware of Kyle. The city is known for their excellent dinning featuring "true southern 'comfort' food", plus a few other things.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Bad Case of Road Rage Caught on Camera on I-35 in Oklahoma

Someone really needs their license taken away from them. I will never understand how you could be so pissed off at someone that you would literally run your own vehicle into them. Don't get me wrong, I have been behind or next to some stupid drivers. Never in a million years would I want to wreck my own vehicle to get revenge on them. I work too damn hard for my truck and I'll be damned if I am going to intentionally wreck it.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

TX Mom Arrested for Felony Injury After Little Baby Has Painful Test

We are just heartbroken and horrified after hearing of a shocking tale of alleged cruelty to a baby not even yet one-year-old in Forth Worth. NBCDFW reports that 22-year-old Forth Worth, Texas mother, Sarah Meglar, was arrested on August 3 for Felony Injury to a Child. She had been falsifying the medical history of her children so that medical professionals would order tests for her children that were, in reality, unnecessary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy