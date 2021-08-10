Austin Butler and Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Sharing Steamy Makeout Session in London

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have offered fans the first look at their second child, two-month-old daughter Lilibet, in a new video. Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on August 4, and gave fans their first glimpse of baby Lilibet Diana. Her husband, Prince Harry crashed her celebratory video call announcing her 40×40 initiative, and offered a brief glimpse of the two-month-old in a black and white picture on her desk. The video — which you can see here — featured Meghan and comedian Melissa McCarthy announcing the project which encourages people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work. Celebs including Adele, poet Amanda Gorman and fashion designer Stella McCartney have pledged to join the initiative and mentor women in their community.