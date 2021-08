In June, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed to expand the Home Health Value-Based Purchasing (HHVBP) Model to all 50 states starting next year. The Visiting Nurse Service of New York (VNSNY) is among the home health organizations excited about the move’s potential to better align care and reimbursement, CEO Dan Savitt said during a recent HHCN+ TALKS appearance. VNSNY isn’t currently in one of the nine HHVBP demo states, but it has vast experience in the value-based care world, he noted.