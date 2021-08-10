Cancel
Oregon State

Missing in Oregon “Vacation Edition”

By Tawny The Rock Chick
 3 days ago
It's easy to see that the family and friends of Ralph Davis Brown miss him and want him home as soon as possible. Ralph Davis Brown is 76 and has dementia. He's not allowed to drive but one Sunday night, May 16th, there was really nothing his wife Carol could do. The former mayor or Cornelius decided that night that he was leaving, telling the his wife that he was "going home". He spoke to his daughter that night by phone wanting to know if the family was looking for him, told her he was "literally in the bushes", and could possibly be near golf course but couldn't give her any more specific details about his location. Dispite the hundreds looking for him he has yet to he found. Not even a confirmed sighting of the former mayor or the vehicle he left in, a 2014 dark blue Nissan Sentra with Oregon plates, has been made. While we were in Seaside we saw this man's photo on posters everywhere we went, all over the downtown Seaside, Oregon area and throughout the surrounding counties. So much has been done to find this man and his vehicle. Planes, drones, underwater equipment, cars, surveillance cameras, Lidar, ground searches and more and yet nothing has turned up. He's been missing over two months now and statistically speaking the odds of finding Mr.Brown alive are low. I'm invested now so I'll be keeping an eye on the case until it's found out what happened to family man and former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, Ralph Davis Brown.

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

