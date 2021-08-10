Hayden, Ruth

Ruth Sonnenberg Hayden, aged 94, passed away at home on Friday, August 6, 2021. Mrs. Hayden will be remembered for her love of family and the Smyrna community she resided in for 25 years. She felt that every day was a gift and shared that gift of a happy home with every person she met. She often told stories of the past that could literally make history come alive to the listener. Mrs. Hayden, a lifelong Lutheran, was predeceased in death by her husband of 35 years, Albert George Hayden. They were married at the Village Lutheran Church in Bronxville, NY and resided in Yonkers, New York, where both daughters were raised and educated. Mrs. Hayden was an active member of the PS #9 PTA, leading events, camp days and field trips. She is survived by her daughters, Ruth Hayden and Susan Hayden Akinosho, son-in-law Emmanuel Akinosho and her four treasured grandchildren: Sarah, Rebecca, Peter and Christiana Akinosho. She loved to participate in every aspect of her grandchildren's growth and education and always had many questions and a gallon of chocolate ice cream to share. Mrs. Hayden is also survived by sister-in-law Lorraine (Mrs. George) Hayden, who she loved as a sister. Mrs. Hayden was employed by and retired from the Westchester office of Columbia University Press. Her love of reading, quest for knowledge and interest in helping customers made her years there fly by. She adored her two sweet, spoiled companion dogs, Daisy and Hope, who always knew where the next treat was coming from. Her love of nature, particularly roses, and hummingbirds, assured the house and garden were a peaceful, beautiful place to be. There will be no official viewing or religious service, but a celebration of this well-lived and loved life is being planned for the near future. The Hayden family would like to gratefully acknowledge the loving care and professional skills of the nurses and aides at Regency In-home Hospice, Kennesaw.