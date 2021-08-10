5 Rules You Should Know About Commercial Interior Design

Given the year everyone’s just had, it’s unlikely you need anyone to tell you that sleep has taken on a renewed importance. As BBC recently reported, insomnia rates were up worldwide in 2020, and in the same year the word “insomnia” was Googled more than ever before. That’s almost undoubtedly why Pinterest named “investing in rest” as one of the top trends of 2021: “Sleep care is the new self-care,” it wrote in its predictions. And of course, that’s also why creating a peaceful bedroom space — if you haven’t already — should be on your immediate to-do list.