ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland House of Delegates requested Governor Larry Hogan extend Maryland’s state of emergency amid a steady rise in key Covid metrics in the state as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. On Thursday, the state reported over 1,000 new Covid cases within 24 hours for the first time since April. Governor Hogan said in an August press conference that nearly 100% of new Covid cases processed were of the Delta variant. The state of emergency ended July 1, but some provisions remained in effect for 45 days and will end Sunday. The Delegates praised Governor Hogan’s early response to...