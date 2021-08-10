Cancel
Westport, CT

Return to Mask Wearing Urged in Westport’s Indoor Public Spaces

westportct.gov
 3 days ago

First Selectman Jim Marpe issued the following update today:. Due to increasing COVID cases in Fairfield County, Westport residents are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, whether located in retail establishments, restaurants, gyms, workout studios or other businesses, as well as galleries, museums, performance spaces or government buildings. The CDC has designated Fairfield County as having “substantial” community transmission, out of the low, moderate, substantial and high rates. Currently 90 percent of all COVID cases in CT are of the Delta variant.

www.westportct.gov

