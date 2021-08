While staying professional, Lauri Markkanen put his upcoming restricted free agency as bluntly as possible in a phone conversation with NBC Sports Chicago in May. "My thing is I think I’ve always been a team-first guy. And I think now it’s time to look at the business side of the game,” Markkanen said then. “I feel like I’m only 23 years old and I have a lot of basketball ahead of me. It’s a good opportunity to look what’s out there for me. I can be a focal point. I think I have a lot more to offer.”