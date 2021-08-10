Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Coventry Village Is A Secret Foodie Neighborhood Tucked Away In Cleveland

By Nikki Rhoades
Compared to other large metropolitan cities, Cleveland doesn’t have an unreasonable number of neighborhoods. From Asiatown to the Warehouse District, Cleveland’s neighborhoods are diverse… but there is something many of them have in common. Believe it or not, much of The Land is, in actuality, a foodie paradise. With diverse options ranging from international cuisine to American comfort food, Cleveland really is a treat for the taste buds… but dining in Cleveland’s Coventry Village neighborhood is an indulgence like no other. There are 19 notable eateries in this stretch of a few city blocks, so you better work up an appetite before your visit. Check it out:

Welcome to Coventry Village!
Coveted for its bohemian vibes and flair for the arts, this neighborhood is a fan-favorite destination for locals looking for a day trip.
Of course, this neighborhood also has a particular appeal to foodies...
Some restaurants in this stretch, like Tommy's, are classic Cleveland at the core.
Other local dining options, like High Thai'd Cafe, bring international flavors to Cleveland.
Comfort food, in particular, is a neighborhood favorite, with places like Inn on Coventry specializing in brunch and family dinner options.
And if you're not looking for a full meal, there are local places to grab a snack, too!
Whatever you're in the mood for, you can find it in Coventry Village!

There’s something for everyone when it comes to dining in Cleveland’s Coventry Village. Which of the neighborhood restaurants in this area is your favorite? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Looking for a unique suburb with all sorts of dining options? Be sure to add the Hudson, Ohio dining scene to your bucket list for added fun!

