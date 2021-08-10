Diversifying teacher pool remains worthy goal

Nearly two-thirds of the credentialed staff at Jefferson Union High School District is white. Less than 11 percent of staff is Latino. Eight percent of the teachers are Asian. Meanwhile, only 14 percent of the student body is Caucasian. Nearly a third of students are Filipino, yet only 8 percent of the teachers are. Thirty percent of the kids are Latino; only 10 percent of the teachers share that ethnicity. And the numbers are even more stark in the Pacifica School District, where 84 percent of the teachers are white.