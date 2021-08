PEORIA — Marisa Bernotti, a reactionary painter from Uruguay will be hosting a series of workshops at the Peoria Art Guild. The first workshop will be "Handbags That Are Not Handbags" which is a sculpture workshop that will take place on Aug. 9. The second workshop will be "Journaling to Destress for Teens" which will take place on Aug. 10. Tickets for the workshops can be purchased at peoriaartguild.org.