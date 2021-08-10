CN2 Picture of the Day 8-10-2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 Newscast) – We’re speaking with Life House Women’s Shelter about its new renovated space. Plus, Tender Heart Ministries making a big donation that will help kids with special learning excel. Also, a few passionate people in the community working towards honoring the Freedom Riders.
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was an exciting summer for the Fort Mill Playhouse as they were able to get kids back on their stage. Several camps were offered this summer including this Beginner Performance Camp for rising 1st through 5th graders. They performed “A Golden Trip to Neverland” – learning everything from their lines to costumes and more.
1976 – Terrell’s First crayons are evidently objects to be well protected from a nosy photographer who has invaded the classroom of this Garyville Elementary School first grader. Terrell and his crayons are one of a series of photographs taken by L”OBSERVATEUR staff photographer Ellis Lucia on the second day of school. Olivia French is the principal at the school.
1977 – LGHS starting backfield Donnie Millet, Tim Duhe and Ronnie Klibert. NATIONAL WATERMELON DAY National Watermelon Day on August 3 recognizes the refreshing summertime treat enjoyed at picnics and fairs! And... read more.
1976- “I KNEW all that playground equipment outside had to be a come-on,” this first at Garyville Elementary School seems to be thinking , as his teacher explains that first you must learn to write an teacher explains that first you must learn to write an “A”. His expressive eyes mirror the woe of students across the parish, who returned to school Aug. 23.
