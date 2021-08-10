Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CLIMATE CHANGE? Big Heat Wave Headed For The NW

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest listeners get ready to see another heatwave as temperatures are expecting to hit a high of 108. Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of what she called an “extreme heatwave.” Is climate change the biggest driver like she claims or is this weather predictable based on past historical data? Lars brings on Meteorologist Chuck Wiese for insight.

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Larson
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Climate Change#Northwest#The Lars Larson Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
AnimalsNational Audubon Society

Why Heat Waves Amplified by Climate Change Are a Big Problem for Baby Birds

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Every April, like clockwork, hundreds of Caspian Terns descend upon an abandoned concrete factory in West Seattle and nest on its flat, sandy roof. Ordinarily the birds raise their chicks on this faux beach in relative peace. But not this year. On June 28, as temperatures broke records across the Pacific Northwest, scores of tern chicks leapt from the roof in a desperate search for relief from the heat.
Environmentscarsdalenews.com

Heat wave dangers

This week marked the third official heat wave Scarsdale and the tristate area have suffered this summer. According to the American Red Cross, that designation is reserved for two or more days of excessive heat, generally 10 degrees or more above average, often combined with stifling humidity. Indeed, Scarsdale saw temperatures soar to the high 90s, with oppressive humidity that caused “feels like” temperatures near 100 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the air was thick with precipitation. Parts of the tristate area were under alert for high ozone levels that caused dangerous air quality over multiple days.
EnvironmentPosted by
Popular Science

This week’s ultra hot weather is brought to you by heat domes—and climate change

Two heat domes are hitting the continental US, putting nearly 200 million people under heat advisories for the next few days. High heat and humidity are likely to make 90 degree temperatures feel upwards of 100 degrees in major cities like Boston and New York. Both New York and New Jersey are currently under an excessive heat advisory for the first time since August 2016, according to NBC.
EnvironmentKXL

Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect

..EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot high temperatures 95-105F expected. Low temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops, expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy