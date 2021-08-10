CLIMATE CHANGE? Big Heat Wave Headed For The NW

..EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot high temperatures 95-105F expected. Low temperatures 60-72F, warmest in urban centers and hilltops, expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Central Columbia River Gorge and Western Columbia River Gorge. In Oregon, South Willamette Valley, Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Through 10 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Instructions: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before you or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms can increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially when the water levels are low. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.