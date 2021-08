The Pro Football Hall of Fame has been very kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the years. 29 former members of this proud organization have been enshrined over the year. But who will be the next? For several years even before the retirement of Troy Polamalu, it seemed like he would be the next Steeler to make it. Which ended up being true although he wasn’t alone when he became part of the 2020 class along with Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher.