Woodburn, OR

Places to cool off

By Justin Much
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

With the summer's second serious heatwave at hand, cooling stations will be available for people to seek respite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri1WC_0bNn0F5M00

With scorching temperatures forecast for this week, city of Woodburn is re-issuing information about cooling stations that opened during this summer's earlier heatwave.

Currently, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect through Aug. 14. Woodburn-area temperatures are expected to reach 92 degrees today (Tuesday), 100 on Wednesday, 104 on both Thursday and Friday and remain hovering around 99 on Friday.

"We learned from the last extreme-heat event that these can be very dangerous," City Administrator Scott Derickson said Monday. "So we want to be sure that we have a place (to cool off), and that we can get that information out to people who need to find a place to escape the heat.

"I checked this afternoon and I think I saw that on Thursday it's going to be near 110. So it's really nothing to fool around with."

State figures indicated that at least 116 people succumbed to triple-digit heat and sun conditions that plagued the area earlier this summer from June 25 to June 28.

Cooling station locations in Woodburn include:

--Woodburn City Library, 280 Garfield St., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

--Woodburn Christian Church, 126 Workman Drive, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12 to 8:30 p.m.

Additionally, Marion County Office of Emergency Management has furnished a webpage co.marion.or.us/Alerts -- that lists cooling centers countywide as the county receives them.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

