'Grab Bag of Bad Policy Decisions': Inhofe, Lankford speak on infrastructure bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford are speaking out about the $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, the measure proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending over five years in addition to current federal authorizations for public works that will reach virtually every corner of the country — a potentially historic expenditure Biden has put on par with the building of the transcontinental railroad or interstate highway system.