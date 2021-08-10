Live at 5 August 9th 2021 with Kevin Patton and Otis Sowders & John Milburn from Owensboro Eastern
Live at 5 is brought to you by Foreman, Watson, Holtrey as Stephen A Turner and Vic Evans are joined by Otis Sowders & John Milburn from Owensboro Eastern 12U All Stars to talk about their 3-0 start and how the kids are enjoying the experience. Kevin Patton from the Henderson County Gleaner joins the guys to preview the upcoming Henderson County football scrimmage. The guys recap scrimmage results, UK football open practice talk, and MORE!www.owensbororadio.com
