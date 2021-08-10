Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Live at 5 August 9th 2021 with Kevin Patton and Otis Sowders & John Milburn from Owensboro Eastern

By David Clark
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive at 5 is brought to you by Foreman, Watson, Holtrey as Stephen A Turner and Vic Evans are joined by Otis Sowders & John Milburn from Owensboro Eastern 12U All Stars to talk about their 3-0 start and how the kids are enjoying the experience. Kevin Patton from the Henderson County Gleaner joins the guys to preview the upcoming Henderson County football scrimmage. The guys recap scrimmage results, UK football open practice talk, and MORE!

Owensboro, KYowensbororadio.com

Kentucky Wesleyan hosts “ART FOREVER” exhibit

Owensboro, Ky. (Aug. 10, 2021) – The Ralph Gallery of Fine Arts at Kentucky Wesleyan College will feature “ART FOREVER” by local artist and art educator Brian Murphy Aug. 12-Sept. 3. The Ralph Center is located at South Griffith Ave. and College Dr. The exhibit will feature a variety of artworks focusing on enlightenment of the community through sharing of visual stories. Murphy will offer a “Meet The Artist” as he works on his art at the gallery on Aug. 21 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required for all gallery visitors and “Meet the Artist” attendees with a distance of three feet requested. Gallery visits are free and open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

