3 North Hudson County restaurants to try this week

Restaurant reservations may be down, but that's not stopping these Twin Cities spots from opening. Here are some new places to check out this month: A-Side Public House: This hybrid brewpub-coffee bar is housed in a 136-year-old rehabilitated fire station in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood, and they serve food too. The A-Side wings, marinated in cola, are already a fan favorite. Opened early August. Toma Mojo Grill: Minnetonka's new "Mediterranean-inspired" spot specializes in chicken and pulled pork platters and boasts seven (vegan and dairy-free) house sauces. Opened Aug. 16.O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.: For technical and branding reasons they can't call their drinks Irish whiskey, but the owners of this Prospect Park distillery say their creations are still the country's first American whiskey to be made in the Irish style. Opening Aug. 19. Farmers Kitchen + Bar: This Minneapolis restaurant is entirely owned and operated by local farmers from the Minnesota Farmers Union. Expect a farm-to-table market, too. Opening Aug. 25. Sonora Grill: The South Minneapolis "modern Mexican" bar and restaurant is opening a Loring Park location. Audrey can personally recommend their elote, which is drizzled with cilantro aioli, cheese and chipotle salsa over coconut milk rice. Opening Aug. 30.