Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Cal Coach Expects Special Teams to Bounce Back After Rough 2020 Season

By Jake Curtis
Posted by 
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

You could argue that Cal would have finished 3-1 instead of 1-3 last season had it not been for a handful of egregious special-teams errors.

No one knows that better than the Bears’ special-teams coach Charlie Ragle.

“Last year was the toughest year of my career personally as it dealt with the profession,” Ragle said Monday. “It was really hard for me to go through that four-game stretch and everything that went with in.”

In the 31-27 loss to Oregon State, a penalty wiped out what would have been an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown by Nikko Remigio, and later a penalty erased what would have been a 94-yard kickoff return by Remigio that set Cal up at the 3-yard line.

But Cal still had a lead until a blocked Cal punt with 5:26 left gave Oregon State the ball at the Cal 14-yard line and led to the game-winning touchdown.

A Cal player who had been plugged into the Bears’ punt-protection unit the night before because of a COVID-19 absence let a defender through to make the block. But Ragle knows excuses don’t cut it.

Then, a week later against Stanford, Cal kicker Dario Longhetto had a 32-yard field goal blocked and had what would have been a game-tying extra point blocked with 58 seconds left in a 24-23 loss to the Cardinal.

The main characters will be the same this year. Jamieson Sheahan is back as the Bears’ punter and holder on place kicks. Longhetto is expected to be the place kicker again. Slater Zellers is still the long-snapper. And Remigio will again be the Bears’ primary punt returner and kick returner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbCPh_0bNmyPhu00

And, of course, Ragle is back. In fact, Ragle is the only one of Cal’s nine current assistant coaches who was on the Bears’ staff in Justin Wilcox’s first season as Cal’s head coach in 2017. And Cal's special teams had been pretty good until last season.

The only difference from 2020 is that, unlike last year’s pandemic-restricted practices, Cal will have normal practice sessions to iron out all the special-teams problems.

“I really think that, looking back now, those four games, what we went through, will be a blessing for us and guy like Jamieson,” Ragle said. “We’re going to be better because of that four-game stretch, I truly believe that.”

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
131
Followers
458
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Oregon State#Stanford#American Football#Cal Sports Report#Twitter#Si
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

Early 2021 Arizona football record predictions

The Arizona Wildcats began fall camp on Friday, officially kicking off Jedd Fisch’s first season as head coach. While Fisch has injected a lot of energy into the program locally, the Wildcats—who have lost 12 games in a row dating back to 2019—were still picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason media poll.
College Sportsthespun.com

ESPN Announces New “Anthem” For 2021 College Football Season

ESPN will be changing things up a bit for the 2021-22 college football season. Specifically, there will be a new theme song used as their musical backdrop. On Friday, the Worldwide Leader in Sports announced that the song “Run It” by recording artist DJ Snake, with Rick Ross and Rich Brian, will be the new anthem for the network’s college football broadcast this year. The song was first released today and is also part of the soundtrack for their parent company Disney’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.
NFLYardbarker

Jake Elliott Ready for Bounce-Back Season

Confidence is a big part of professional sports and doubt can creep into the minds of the most successful players. Eagles rookie head coach Nick Sirianni joked that his kicker, Jake Elliott, was great at everything back in the spring, an absolute shark who excels in golf, basketball, and baseball. Even ping-pong. If you want to lose some money quickly put it down on the table and challenge Philadelphia's 26-year-old placekicker.
Grafton, OHMorning Journal

Midview returns to action after rough COVID-season

GRAFTON – For Buckeye and Midview football, scrimmaging on a Saturday morning was a long time coming and something they missed more than they realized last season. Midview did not scrimmage anyone last season and Buckeye had one scrimmage, but it was during week two of the season. Their first game was canceled and their second game was a scrimmage instead of a real game.
NFLNBC Sports

Healthy and in shape, Deebo ready for bounce-back season

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers are hoping the 2021 NFL season will be a bounce-back year for the franchise, and Deebo Samuel is hoping the same applies to him. After nearly amassing 1,000 yards from scrimmage in his rookie year in 2019, the South Carolina product dealt with the injury bug in 2020. A Jones fracture in his foot during the offseason kept Samuel off the field until Week 4.
NFL247Sports

Everything special teams coach Mike Ekeler said after Friday's practice

Everything special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler said on Friday, after Tennessee's third practice of fall camp:. “Yeah, I mean, they’re excited to get out there. Excited to get out there and thump a little bit. It’s not football when you don’t have pads on. You’re one-hundy.”
Union City, PAErie Times-News

Union City football team will try to bounce back from 3-win season

Union City missed out on the abridged playoffs last year after getting shut out by region champion Eisenhower in both meetings. The Bears fought to a season split with Iroquois and swept Seneca to finish in second place in the region. Union City ended the season with two tough non-region losses to Mercyhurst Prep and Maplewood, but the Bears gained some experience for this fall.
NFL13newsnow.com

Washington's Collins bouncing back after achilles injury

RICHMOND, Va. — As the Washington Football Team headed back to Northern Virginia to continue with training camp, they do so with a key player returning who's critical to the back end of their defense. Safety Landon Collins has been looking sharp since coming back from an achilles injury he suffered back in Ocotober of 2020 against the Cowboys. "I feel incredible moving back on the field", he says. "Do I feel the same? I feel way better than before".
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Northern Iowa Looks To Bounce Back From “Disastrous” Spring Season

Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley hopes the Panthers can learn from the frustrations of COVID shortened spring season. UNI finished 3-4 during a season that featured a rash of injuries, protocols and three losses by a total of eight points. Farley called the spring season a disaster. UNI opens...
Demopolis, ALThe West Alabama Watchman

Coach Seymore expects good season for DHS Tigers

Demopolis High football coach Brian Seymore expects the team will have a good season, but it won’t be without its challenges, the first being the coronavirus pandemic. He told members of the Demopolis Rotary Club Wednesday that five players have tested positive, and even more are in quarantine. He planned to have the team back on the practice field Thursday and a full complement of players by the first game at Calera on Aug. 20.
Cochranton, PAErie Times-News

Cochranton football team looks to new coach after winless season

--- Schedule on TeamPlayer:Cochranton Cardinals. Region 2 preview:Northwestern, Cambridge Springs picked as favorites. D-10 player rankings:Erie Times-News preseason top 50 football players in District 10. Heat week:PIAA football teams begin heat acclimatization week. --- Coach: Mike Feleppa (1st season at Cochranton) 2020 records: 0-8 overall, 0-5 Region 4. Top players...
SportsOmaha.com

Hastings squad hopes to bounce back as host team for Legion regional

Hastings Five Points Bank will have added motivation when it takes the field Wednesday night at the American Legion Mid-South Regional. The first factor is the Chiefs' presence as the host team, which will certainly draw a large crowd to Duncan Field. The team also will be looking to make amends after an 0-2 performance at the recent Legion state tournament.
Arizona Statehouseofsparky.com

ASU Football: Former Sun Devil punter Michael Turk heads to Oklahoma

Michael Turk has found his new home. He announced on his Instagram that he’ll be headed to Oklahoma. The punter entered the transfer portal earlier this month after Arizona State required players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to travel for road games. Turk — unless an unforeseen circumstance changes —...
NFLdetroitlions.com

Vaitai ready to bounce back after injury-plagued first year in Detroit

Halapoulivaati Vaitai started training camp this year with high expectations on what he can bring to the Detroit Lions' offensive line, and in good health to accomplish it. That's a long way from how he began last season with the Lions. He arrived with the same high hopes after signing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy