Broncos Camp: 2020 Draft Class Report Card

By Erick Trickel
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos' 2020 NFL draft class gave the team a pretty good return in its rookie season. A large portion of the class got exposed to starting reps early on in the season and mostly played decently.

But, of course, there was a variance to their overall performance, as you’d expect from a rookie, especially in such a weird season. With a year under their belt, this class has a direction in where it needs to improve.

With Broncos training camp underway, the second-year players are really starting to strut their stuff. Of course, it is just practice, and they will need to step it up in the preseason games, but so far, they are showing the right progress in the first step of the process.

Jerry Jeudy | WR

The first-round pick had issues with drops in his rookie year, which gave him renewed focus this offseason. His hands have looked quite improved, and he seems poised to have a big year with how hard he has been to cover for any cornerback. Of course, as with every player, Jeudy needs to show off those improved hands come game time.

KJ Hamler | WR

The speedster struggled to stay healthy last year, making it harder to show all that he can bring to the offense. How he was used in the Broncos' offense wasn’t the best, but he is showing he can handle a lot more this year. Hamler has been hard to cover with the speed he offers, and he has done well to make plays rather consistently.

Michael Ojemudia | CB

With all the additions the Broncos made to the corner room, Ojemudia has been pushed down the depth chart. His camp has not been terrible, but he has not shown big steps forward as a player. So it's good to bring him along slowly, which all the added help at the position allows the Broncos to do.

Lloyd Cushenberry III | C

He is the second-year player who's shown the most progress as a player without question. With having the blocking concepts down and putting time in the weight room, he looks stronger and far more comfortable out there. Also, with facing off against a tough defensive line, he is more than holding his own. Iron does sharpen iron, after all.

McTelvin Agim | DL

Agim didn’t see the field much during his rookie year, but he did have moments of flashing potential when he did. As he enters his second year, his game has major improvements with his technique and consistency. If he can carry what he has done in practice over into the preseason games, he could be in play for a decent role on the defensive line.

Albert Okwuegbunam | TE

After dealing with an injury after little playing time last year, Okwuegbunam has dealt with some setbacks. However, despite that, he has managed to show some much-needed improvements as a receiver. While he needs to show more as a blocker, that will be more evident in preseason games than in practice.

Justin Strnad | LB

Strnad impressed the coaching staff during training camp in 2020 before he suffered a wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve for the year. He came back with a vengeance and has received many first-team reps, where he has not disappointed. There have been tremendous improvements to his overall game, and he should be looking at a decently sized role this year.

Netane Muti | OG

It wasn’t the best showing from Muti over his two-game action last year as he mightily struggled in pass protection but did alright as a run blocker. He has progressed in both areas but still struggling quite frequently in pass protection. The preseason games will be very telling for Muti, but he seems set as a backup with a chance to compete for a starting job next year with more experience under his belt.

Tyrie Cleveland | WR

With the momentum with which he ended the 2020 season, there was a lot of hype with Cleveland, but those elevated expectations have not been met. Cleveland got hurt and has missed multiple practices after dropping a pass at least once per practice over the first five days. So when he can practice again, he has a lot of ground he has to make up.

Derrek Tuszka | OLB

It doesn’t seem likely that Tuszka makes the roster because he has clearly lagged behind other pass rushers. There haven’t been the clear signs of growth that you wanted to see, but he might get another year of development.

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
