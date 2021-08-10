What can I do to glorify God?
“One thing to glorify God is to jump at the chance to jump rope at the nursing homes,” says Elizabeth, 10. Who would ever think that jumping rope could glorify God?. After reading the rest of her story, I doubt if any reader will wonder whether Elizabeth’s jumping glorifies God: “Thanks to my teacher, I realize that people there barely ever get visited. When the people see us jump rope, their faces light up with joy. I know people there get lonely, because both of my grandfathers died there.”enquirerjournal.com
