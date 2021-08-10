Small business optimism slips in July, reversing June gains
The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell in July to 99.7, a decrease of 2.8 points, reversing June’s 2.9-point gain. “Small business owners are losing confidence in the strength of the economy and expect a slowdown in job creation,” says NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg in a news release. “As owners look for qualified workers, they are also reporting that supply chain disruptions are having an impact on their businesses. Ultimately, owners could sell more if they could acquire more supplies and inventories from their supply chains.”www.businessreport.com
