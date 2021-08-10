Common Heart holding poverty simulation Aug. 21
MONROE — How difficult would it be to live in poverty for a month?. You can find out on Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 302 E. Windsor St., in Monroe, when Common Heart’s Advocates for Change program presents a Community Action Poverty Simulation. The simulation was developed by Missouri Community Action Network as an experience to break down stereotypes by allowing participants to step into the real life situations of others.enquirerjournal.com
