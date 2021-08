Vanessa Bryant is on the trip of a lifetime! The wife of the late Kobe Bryant has shared an adorable snap of her and youngest daughter Capri. Vanessa Bryant, 39, and her youngest daughter Capri, 2, have such a special bond! The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation co-founder shared an adorable photo of herself and her “Koko Beanor a ” to Instagram from their Parisian getaway on Saturday, Aug. 14. In the photo, the mother-daughter duo appeared to stop for a break at an outdoor café. Little Capri looked totally zonked out as she snuggled up to her mom with her eyes closed.