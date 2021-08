One of the main hurdles of Satoshi Nakamoto, the person(s) who developed the first cryptocurrency ever, was to make it a system that solely runs on its network. By no means they could appoint a third-party moderator which would verify transactions. This then would nullify the entire plan of making cryptocurrencies decentralized. This is exactly when Proof of Work came into existence as a means to verify transactions within its blockchain network. Proof of Stake is comparatively a newer invention that came into existence in 2012 as a refutation to the Proof of Work system. Let us delve a bit deeper.