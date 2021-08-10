Speech AI Company, Sonantic, Gives Val Kilmer His Voice Back

Val Kilmer has lived quite the life. He’s starred in Real Genius, Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Batman Forever and Heat, and languished in too many B-movies to count. He fell in love with his Willow leading lady, Joanne Whalley, marrying her, having two kids and getting divorced. He’s famously clashed with directors (John Frankenheimer on The Island of Dr. Moreau, for one) and co-stars (among them Michael Biehn and Tom Sizemore). He’s attended the Oscars… and autograph shows and screenings of his old movies to pay the bills. And in 2015, Kilmer received a throat cancer diagnosis that led to a tracheotomy that affects his ability to speak. Through it all, he has persevered and even thrived. Kilmer is in remission and regularly jokes that she sounds worse than he feels. He wrote a well-received memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, released in 2020, and continues to act, touring with a one-man Mark Twain show and reprising his role as Iceman in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, opening November 19.