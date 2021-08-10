Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Speech AI Company, Sonantic, Gives Val Kilmer His Voice Back

1045wjjk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVal Kilmer has been working with software company Sonatic, to create a lifelike model of his old speaking voice, which he lost after undergoing treatment for throat cancer in 2014. Val gave the company archival footage that was fed into the algorithm to create the model. ​Although Kilmer’s new documentary...

www.1045wjjk.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Ai Company#Sonatic#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Val Kilmer’s Kids Share an Update on Actor’s Cancer Battle

Val Kilmer courageously chronicles his battle with throat cancer in a new documentary, “Val.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kilmer’s children, Jack and Mercedes, who also appear in the film. Giving an update on the star’s health, Mercedes said, “He’s doing well… Still recovering... The recovery process is just as...
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Are Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Friends? Was the Maverick/Iceman Feud Real?

In the world of entertainment, career trajectories can go in wildly different directions at different points in time in an actor's career. Sometimes there are lulls, and sometimes actors are the hottest thing in Hollywood and every major studio, network, and director wants to work with them. For a very long time in Hollywood, Val Kilmer was where it was at, and he was the lead in a number of massive productions.
CelebritiesPage Six

Val Kilmer going through ‘grueling’ recovery after cancer battle

Val Kilmer is doing as well as can be expected after his battle with throat cancer, his kids say. Kilmer’s daughter, Mercedes, and son, Jack, gave an update on the actor’s health Wednesday, approximately five years after he beat the disease that has left him with long-term complications. “He’s doing...
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Val Kilmer’s Net Worth?

Born on December 31, 1959, Val Kilmer is an actor who used to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 90s. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who unfortunately passed away in 1993, was an aerospace equipment distributor and real estate developer. Val’s mother, Gladys Swanette, belonged to a Swedish family but was born in Indiana in 1928. Although he was raised in an affluent household in Los Angeles, his life was far from perfect. When Val was only 8-years-old, Eugene and Gladys got divorced.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Val Kilmer

He’s been Batman, Doc Holliday, and a real genius in 1985’s Real Genius, but Val Kilmer’s most evocative onscreen portrait might be the one he’s made of himself. In Val, premiering on Amazon Prime on August 6, Kilmer takes audiences through the more than 40 years of footage he has shot over the course of his personal and professional life. It's a rare chance to see the sprawl of a respected actor’s career before throat cancer complications forced him to devise workarounds. (The documentary is narrated by his son.)
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Val Kilmer’s Kids Talk About Producing ‘VAL’ — The Documentary About Their Dad

Val Kilmer has lived quite the life. He’s starred in Real Genius, Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Batman Forever and Heat, and languished in too many B-movies to count. He fell in love with his Willow leading lady, Joanne Whalley, marrying her, having two kids and getting divorced. He’s famously clashed with directors (John Frankenheimer on The Island of Dr. Moreau, for one) and co-stars (among them Michael Biehn and Tom Sizemore). He’s attended the Oscars… and autograph shows and screenings of his old movies to pay the bills. And in 2015, Kilmer received a throat cancer diagnosis that led to a tracheotomy that affects his ability to speak. Through it all, he has persevered and even thrived. Kilmer is in remission and regularly jokes that she sounds worse than he feels. He wrote a well-received memoir, I’m Your Huckleberry, released in 2020, and continues to act, touring with a one-man Mark Twain show and reprising his role as Iceman in the long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, opening November 19.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Val Kilmer’s Kids Jack and Mercedes Give Update on Their Dad’s Health: ‘He’s Doing Really Well’

“Val,” the new Amazon doc about the life of actor Val Kilmer, premiered on Wednesday night at the DGA in West Hollywood. Co-directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo assembled the film from footage that Kilmer shot over several decades. “This is over 50 years in the making,” Val’s son Jack told Variety. Daughter Mercedes said she loved seeing footage of her parents’ wedding: “I’ve seen photos but never video.” Jack added, “I love seeing him the age that I am rolling up to the premiere of ‘Top Gun’ with Cher on his arm and he has a mullet!” Val, who was diagnosed with...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer still recovering from cancer battle

Val Kilmer is “still recovering” from his cancer battle. The 61-year-old star was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, after battling health issues for two years, and his children Jack and Mercedes admitted the recovery process is brutal. Mercedes told Extra: “He’s doing well… Still recovering… The recovery process is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

“He Uses Art As A Way Of Surviving”: ‘Val’ Offers Intimate, Autobiographical Portrait Of Val Kilmer

The actor’s voice, perhaps more than any other tool in their kit—more than face and physicality—provides their critical means of expression. The surprisingly high-pitched voix aigue of Marlon Brando, for instance, or the rich low-ish register of Julia Roberts’ tone that can burst into shaking laughter. Bacall’s husky hum. Bogart’s lisp. What, then, of an actor who can no longer speak, or at least in the voice we have come to know? Such is the fate of Val Kilmer, whose treatment for cancer now requires that he cap a throat tube each time he speaks. It has deprived him of the...
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

Val documentary dives deep into life and career of Val Kilmer

There are some movie stars whose time at the top is seemingly never-ending, but for the majority of actors, being an A-list celebrity lasts for a relatively short period of time. Val Kilmer was as big a star as there was in the 1980s and ’90s, headlining movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. But, even though he’s continued to work steadily, his last film of note was 2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, a very fallow period for a man who’s still only 61 years old.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Val Kilmer on Batman: “I Tried to Be Like an Actor in a Soap Opera”

Since Batman first leaped onto the silver screen, there have been two actors who have not reprised the role, and they both chose so after starring in a Joel Schumacher film. Batman & Robin was such a critical failure that options of a sequel were impossible beyond what George Clooney might think about it, but Batman Forever had done well at the box office, and there were still those who defended its change of perspective after Tim Burton’s versions. Nevertheless, Val Kilmer refused to play Bruce Wayne again. His experience on set could have been better, as it became known then, but recently he has been able to give more details about it.
CelebritiesEW.com

Val review: Val Kilmer doc is an intimate, unmissable portrait of an actor's life

They don't make True Hollywood Stories anymore, but then they don't really make movie stars like Val Kilmer, either: the kind whose outsize presence on screen — for more than three decades he played rock stars and superheroes, outlaws and Icemen — was matched off of it by a brand of natural analog mystery our extremely online world no longer allows. So it's some kind of cosmic irony, maybe, that the voice he lost several years ago to throat cancer comes through as vibrantly and insistently as it does in Val, a new documentary streaming on Prime Video that is by turns indulgent, bittersweet, and profoundly moving.
MoviesThrillist

Amazon's Documentary 'Val' Wants to Change the Way You Think About Val Kilmer

The 'Top Gun' and 'Heat' actor turns the camera on himself in this intimate portrait of his thwarted ambitions. Like many celebrities, Val Kilmer wants to set the record straight. Last year, he published I'm Your Huckleberry, a memoir that chronicles his life as a young actor at Juilliard and his experience filming cinematic touchstones like Real Genius, Top Gun, Willow, The Doors, Batman Forever, and Heat. As part of the promotional rollout for the book, he was interviewed for revealing, widely-shared profiles in The New York Times Magazine and Men's Health, which chronicled his battle with throat cancer and detailed his recent creative pursuits. Now, Amazon has released Val, an A24-produced documentary that toggles between behind-the-scenes footage Kilmer captured as a rambunctious young star and scenes of him moving through the world as a much older man who now speaks through a voice-box that only functions if he holds a finger over a tube on his throat.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Val Kilmer Is a Hard Man to Know, but Documentary ‘Val’ Goes Too Easy on Him

Now playing on Amazon Prime, “Val” is a documentary that reveals an insider’s perspective of what it’s like to be a Hollywood actor. Like Oscar-winner “Amy,” archival footage is the secret sauce — in this case, shot by subject Val Kilmer himself and saved over the decades in a cavernous vault. Kilmer brought in editor Leo Scott a decade ago to digitize that footage. Several years later, Scott and another editor-director, Ting Poo, pitched Kilmer on turning his trove of material into a first-person documentary narrative about his so-called Hollywood life. With any non-fiction film like this, getting access and keeping...
MoviesDerrick

What to stream: 'Val' and the best of Kilmer

“Val,” a deeply personal and intimate documentary about the actor Val Kilmer, arrives on Amazon Prime Friday after bowing at the Cannes Film Festival in July and playing theatrical engagements for the past two weeks. A cinematic memoir of sorts, “Val” is a film that Kilmer has wanted to make for a long time, and since losing his voice to throat cancer, it became even more urgent for the actor, who has not been able to work in the same capacity on screen.

Comments / 1

Community Policy