Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma County inmate dies after going into cardiac arrest before video court hearing, officials say

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — A 54-year-old inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died after going into cardiac arrest before a video court hearing Tuesday. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Jimmy Bedford was being taken to the court hearing around 9:40 a.m. when an officer noticed that he did not look well. A news release says Bedford was taken to the medical unit to be checked by staff and went into cardiac arrest.

www.koco.com

Comments / 12

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Cardiac Arrest#Bedford#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Friday rejected a request from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, leaves intact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) extended freeze on evictions, which is set to run until early October.
Personal FinancePosted by
ABC News

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children. The first round of the payment went out in July. The payments stem from the Child Tax...

Comments / 12

Community Policy