Oklahoma County inmate dies after going into cardiac arrest before video court hearing, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 54-year-old inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died after going into cardiac arrest before a video court hearing Tuesday. Oklahoma County Detention Center officials said Jimmy Bedford was being taken to the court hearing around 9:40 a.m. when an officer noticed that he did not look well. A news release says Bedford was taken to the medical unit to be checked by staff and went into cardiac arrest.www.koco.com
