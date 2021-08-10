Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Brownout Notice: API Authentication via Query Parameters for 48 hours

github.blog
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously communicated, on August 11, 2021 at 14:00 UTC for 48 hours, GitHub will be conducting the third and final scheduled brownout for API Authentication via Query Parameters. If you are passing credentials via query or path parameters, GitHub will intermittently respond with client errors. Please refer to this...

github.blog

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownout#Api#Query#Utc#Api Authentication#Authorization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Softwarejournalofaccountancy.com

Ask the expert: What is an API?

An application programming interface (API) enables one application to use the information, functions, or features of another application. Q How and why are APIs used in tax, audit, and accounting?. A To understand, let’s look at everyday examples: (1) manage staff logins across multiple applications by syncing them with Active...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

How to reimport a csr via api

Anyone ever tried to import a csr back into config?. I generated a csr on panorama the other day and then went to generate a certificate. (I did not commit at this time) when I came back with the csr response someone had reverted the config so my csr was gone.
TechnologyLumia UK

Public preview: Azure Monitor Scheduled Query Rules API 2021-02-01-preview

We’ve recently released Scheduled Query Rules API version 2021-02-01-preview in Azure Monitor. This version is the latest iteration of the new log alerts experience and includes the following updates:. Automatically resolving alert rules are now enabled by default. You can define linked storage as a policy and force check of...
Softwarevmware.com

Workspace ONE - AirWatch DB queries

I have created multiple SQL queries and Python queries for AirWatch like device details, email details, application downloads, etc.. Also i have created POWER BI dashboard and ELK dashboard for AirWatch. In ELK, i have also created SEG http-transaction logs dashboard using my own GROK Pattern. Whoever wants these files,...
Computersvmware.com

Re: Add Active Directory via API call(s)

I managed to create an automated installation of LCM (ovftool), do the basic config, deploy the globalenvironment (deploy vIDM), import current vRA7, deploy new vRA8, and some more things like that. Now I need perform the Add Directory to vIDM. I have searched on many different ways but cannot find...
Coding & Programmingpaloaltonetworks.com

Query on IKEv2 Phase2 parameters

We are thinking of peering Cisco ISR G2 Router with PA-VM (deployed in Azure). In Cisco, ESP-AES-256 is used for Encryption and ESP-SHA-256 is used for Authentication. I can see that these two options are not available in PA-VM. In that case, what should we select in PA-VM so that...
Technologyarxiv.org

An Anonymous On-Street Parking Authentication Scheme via Zero-Knowledge Set Membership Proof

The amount of information generated grows as more and more sensor and IoT devices are deployed in smart cities. It is of utmost importance for us to consider the privacy data leakage and compromised identity from both outside adversaries and inside abuse of data access privilege. The security assumption of the system should not solely rely on the fact that permission and access control were being implemented correctly. Quite the contrary, a system can be designed in a way that user's identity data and usage traces are not leaked even if the system had been compromised. Based upon our previous on-street parking system utilizing Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons, we applied a cryptographic primitive called zero-knowledge proof to our authentication system. A commitment scheme and Merkle tree is combined in the setup to achieve zero-knowledge set membership proof. Doing so, the user is anonymous to the server between authentication sessions, while the server's still able to verify the legitimacy of such user. The on-street parking system is therefore immune to privacy data leakage, as for now one cannot mass-query and profile certain user's traces within the system.
ComputersIBM - United States

Consume and provide APIs with API Connect and Node.js

When organizations need to expose functionality to the outside world, they can do so at a business-to-business level through collaboration or through a front-end service for customers. In the past, they would have used service oriented architecture (SOA) practices to create web services that could be reused for each new business wishing to use the same functionality. Recently, organizations have looked to take advantage of the API economy, which exposes the services through APIs..
Coding & Programminggithub.blog

GitHub Classroom extension for Visual Studio Code

You can now enable Visual Studio Code as a preferred editor for all Assignments in GitHub Classroom. To do so, select “Visual Studio Code” as a supported editor during Assignment creation. Once enabled, all accepted Assignments will include an “Open in VS Code” badge in the Assignment repository READMEs. This badge will open the assignment in Visual Studio Code with the new GitHub Classroom extension auto-installed. You can also independently install the extension from the Visual Code Marketplace.
Internetgitconnected.com

Serverless API to API authentication🚀

The user invokes the create orders POST API endpoint. (for ease of demo this endpoint does not have any authentication) The backend lambda then generates an access token for the deliveries API with the required scopes (in this scenario create.delivery). The access token which is returned from AWS Cognito is...
ComputersInfoworld

API Security Evaluation Guide

With API attacks on the rise, and existing security technology proving to be ineffective at stopping API attacks, organizations need to take a new approach. API security offerings must provide a range of functionality to be useful to organizations, including:. API and sensitive data discovery to uncover undocumented APIs and...
Video GamesThe Windows Club

Fix VALORANT game client error codes 43, 7 on Windows 11/10

In a previous post, we covered the solutions to VALORANT connection error codes and also solutions to VALORANT Vanguard Anti-Cheat engine error codes. In this post, we will take a look at the possible causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the VALORANT Vanguard game client error codes 43, 7 PC gamers may encounter on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig.
Sciencearxiv.org

Model choice and parameter inference in controlled branching processes

Our purpose is to estimate the posterior distribution of the parameters of interest for controlled branching processes (CBPs) without prior knowledge of the maximum number of offspring that an individual can give birth to and without explicit likelihood calculations. We consider that only the population sizes at each generation and at least the number of progenitors of the last generation are observed, but the number of offspring produced by any individual at any generation is unknown. The proposed approach is two-fold. Firstly, to estimate the maximum progeny per individual we make use of an approximate Bayesian computation (ABC) algorithm for model choice and based on sequential importance sampling with the raw data. Secondly, given such an estimate and taking advantage of the simulated values of the previous stage, we approximate the posterior distribution of the main parameters of a CBP by applying the rejection ABC algorithm with an appropriate summary statistic and a post-processing adjustment. The accuracy of the proposed method is illustrated by means of simulated examples developed with the statistical software R. Moreover, we apply the methodology to two real datasets describing populations with logistic growth. To this end, different population growth models based on CBPs are proposed for the first time.
Technologygithub.blog

Codespaces is generally available for Team and Enterprise

Today, Codespaces is rolling out progressively for organizations on Team and Enterprise Cloud plans. Organization owners can enable Codespaces in organization settings. Codespaces can be used for free through September 10th, 2021 (PST) for enabled organizations in Team and Enterprise Cloud plans, after which billing begins. For users in individual...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Guide to Install Ansible on Ubuntu

Ansible is an open-source configuration management, application deployment, and software provisioning tool that is used to deploy, configure, & manage servers. Due to ease of use, Ansible is one of the most popular automation tools. Learn to install it on Ubuntu here. It uses YAML, which is easy to learn...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Become a LibreOffice Calc Expert With These Keyboard Shortcuts

If you're after a free alternative to Microsoft Excel, look no further than LibreOffice Calc. It has all the professional features that you would expect in spreadsheet software. You can integrate real-time data streams, have multiple users working on the same sheet, and even open spreadsheets saved in Excel's file...
Computersvmware.com

VMware Workstation unrecoverable error: (vcpu-0) - Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation)

I've seen this issue discussed a load and have been through various attempts to fix it but none have been successful. Essentially my VMWare Workstation 16.1.2 build-17966106 fails to boot any Windows based VMs. It can boot Debian/Ubuntu/Kali no problems at all but as soon as I go to boot a windows virtual machine the application fails with attached error message. I've included the dmp file(renamed to .pdf as it doesn't allow attachment of .dmp!) from example VM and also log files for assistance. Any advice/help would be much appreciated. For context my host OS info is and I have WSL2 running and working(I have tried it with and without WSL2 and/or Hyper V enabled/disabled but to no avail).
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Learn SQL Server Management Studio — Part 10: Export Query Data by Email as .CSV

The skillset that will make you fun at parties! Step by step. Hi there! Welcome to the 10th instalment of a series of tutorials on SQL and SQL Server Studio. There’s a simple goal: To make you familiar and comfortable with the tool, and the language. “Why does it even matter?” I see you asking. It turns out that curiosity and side projects are often detrimental in getting picked on new projects or even getting hired for a new job. The mere fact you’ve already used an important tool such as SQL Server Studio and wrote some SQL queries, can and will give you a clear head start.
SoftwareInfoworld

OpenAI offers API for GitHub Copilot AI model

OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research and deployment venture that co-developed the GitHub Copilot AI-based coding tool, has released an API version of the model that powers Copilot. On August 10, OpenAI released an improved version of its OpenAI Codex AI system, which translates natural language into code, through the OpenAI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy