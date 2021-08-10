Cancel
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak spoils the return of a villain everyone hates

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wwx6b_0bNmkraM00

Spider-Man: No Way Home has a massive surprise in store for fans this winter, although most people already know what it is. Spider-Man 3 will be the first live-action Spider-Man multiverse movie , pitting various versions of Peter Parker against the best villains from Sony’s old Spider-Man films. That surprise might be ruined, and Sony and Marvel can’t do anything about it. But that doesn’t make the movie any less exciting.

Most people know Spider-Man 3 is a multiverse adventure. But many of them won’t know what will happen in No Way Home or how the main Peter Parker (Tom Holland) variant and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will save the day. The plot might have leaked in great detail already, but not everyone follows those spoilers. Speaking of spoilers, we do have one more No Way Home detail for you that you’ll certainly appreciate. No Way Home might deliver the return of a villain we all hate. Before you read any further, however, we’ll warn you that spoilers are coming down below .

The other day, we covered a massive No Way Home leak that brought more proof Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse film. No Way Home promo art leaked over the weekend, telling us Dr. Strange will have a big role in the film. We also saw Holland’s new magic Spider-Man suit. That’s where the villain leak comes in.

The ‘No Way Home’ villain we all hate

The promo art we saw from No Way Home a few days ago featured various shots of Spider-Man. After all, the superhero is the film’s protagonist. And we saw the new suit from plenty of angles. We also got plenty of images of Doctor Strange, by himself or together with Peter.

The collection of images also included the two photos in the bottom right corner of the image above. They’re dedicated to the villain of Far From Home , Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). They say “We Believe Mysterio,” hinting that the villain posing as a hero in Far From Home might be back in Spider-Man 3 .

As we saw in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision , not everybody likes superheroes, especially after what Thanos did to the world. And people who do like superheroes might not always feel like choosing sides. Let’s not forget that Mysterio seemed like a good guy to most people in Far From Home .

Add a pinch of polarizing news reports from J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons), and you end up with people believing Mystrio’s lies about Peter Parker.

Did Mysterio survive?

That’s why we hate this No Way Home villain so much. Mysterio is the one who exposed Peter Parker’s true identity while posing as a hero himself. That said, there’s no telling whether Gyllenhaal will reprise his role in Spider-Man 3 . But the film will still feature Mysterio references. It has to. No Way Home follows the events in Far From Home’s brilliant cliffhanger. That’s where the world finds out who Peter Parker is, thanks to Mysterio’s video that Jameson released online. And Jameson tells the world that Peter Parker killed Mysterio. That’s something Spider-Man 3 will have to address right from the beginning.

We already know that No Way Home will bring back plenty of villains from the previous Sony films. The studio is forming the Sinister Six team of supervillains, and Spider-Man 3 will serve as a launchpad. Whether or not Mysterio will be a part of it, we’ll have to wait until December 17th to find out. That is if Marvel and Sony don’t postpone the movie’s release date again.

