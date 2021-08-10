IPCC Report Makes it Clear: The Time to Mobilize is now
On August 9, the IPCC released a watershed report that details a grim vision of the future of humanity. This landmark report showcases deeply concerning news: From deep heat, raging wildfires, to the loss of entire countries from sea level rising. The climate is warmer than it has been in 125,000 years. According to Professor Ed Hawkins, author of the report, “It is a statement of fact, we cannot be any more certain; it is unequivocal and indisputable that humans are warming the planet.”iecn.com
