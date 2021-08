Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray were one of the "it" couples when they dated in the early 2000s. The pair met on the set of "One Tree Hill," and their romance transpired off-screen, as well. According to US Weekly, Murray popped the question in May 2004 and they wed in April 2005. The nuptials were short-lived, and after only five months of marriage, they called it quits. Bush accused Murray of being unfaithful during their union, and the court finalized the divorce by 2006. As with show business, "One Tree Hill" had to go on, and the pair had to work with each other on-set until 2009, when Murray left the series. Awkward!