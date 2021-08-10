Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

For Sale: Peek Inside a Rock Star’s Stunning Victorian Mansion in Denver

By Shelby
Posted by 
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house that 'How to Save a Life' bought: Take a looking inside the former home of The Fray's Isaac Slade, just listed for $3 million. Pop-rock band The Fray formed in Denver in the early 2000s, and by 2005 had their first hit with 'Cable Car (Over My Head)' followed by 2006's 'How to Save a Life,' both of which were nominated for Grammys. They're total Colorado celebs, and you know that we love seeing inside the homes of the stars, because let's be real, they're never going to invite us over.

power1029noco.com

Comments / 0

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Star#Rock Band#Victorian#Denver Mansion 10 Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Denver, COPosted by
Holden Becker

What's inside the Denver's Antique Row District?

DENVER, CO — Denver hides many treasures. From the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, stunning green space, Rocky Mountain views, and more. Antique Row District is one of the hidden-gem districts in Denver. If you’re an antique collector, this is your place. They have all you might be looking for, including furniture, clothing, accessories, pottery, and vinyl records.
Denver, CObizjournals

$9M sale of Polo Club mansion marks top Denver-area residential deal in Q2

The $9 million sale of 1 Polo Club Lane, a 10,177-square-foot home in the Belcaro neighborhood, topped Denver-area residential sales in the second quarter of 2021, according to data provided by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located in the exclusive Polo Club subdivision, and...
Books & LiteratureYes Weekly

Mark Twain’s Final Home Is Stunning & For Sale!

Samuel Langhorne Clemens was fascinated by thoughts of adventure as a boy, dreams that he later wrote about when he took on the pen name Mark Twain, which translated, was steamboat slang for 12 feet of water. Later in his life, he moved to Connecticut to be closer to his publisher, and he eventually purchased a stunning estate outside of Redding that he called Stormfield - named after his last published story during his life, Captain Stormfield’s Visit to Heaven. He was only able to live there for two years before he died in 1910. It is now on the market, listed at $4.2 million.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Peek Inside The ‘Hidden’ Mansion For Sale In Windham, Maine For $1.47 Million

When you think of something that is hidden, often times our minds go the childhood game 'hide and seek'. You have to put a little effort into finding that hidden person. In the case of real estate, a hidden home can be one that is sitting out in the open just waiting to be found. In Windham, Maine, there are a lot of homes that offer up about the same square footage, layout and amenities within the city limits. Which makes a home recently listed on Realtor.com a true 'hidden' mansion, with spectacular space and amenities while still being private enough that nobody knows you're there. Time to take a peek inside the sprawling home at 11 Moravian Farm Road in Windham.
Los Angeles, CAInternational Business Times

Inside Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde's $2.45M LA Mansion

One Direction member Harry Styles and actress Olivia Wilde have reportedly been dating since the beginning of the year. And just recently, photographs of the couple enjoying their private time at their newly renovated Los Angeles home have been making the rounds online. The two were spotted together on the...
Duluth, MNPosted by
B105

Dome Home! See Inside Duluth’s Most Fascinating Home For Sale

We all know the real estate market is hot right now, with people buying and selling homes like crazy. With that being said, I like to take a look online to see what is available in the Duluth area, even if just for fun. Sometimes, there are some unique hidden gems that stand out from all of the rest.
Vail, COPosted by
Power 102.9 NoCo

You Could Own This Exclusive Vail Smart Home for $18.9 Million

Welcome to the future. This Vail, Colorado home will have you feeling like you belong on the set of the iconic television show, The Jetsons when you step foot inside. This $18.9 million home listed on Realtor has all the latest technology to make your life easier and more luxurious. One of the most impressive features of this home is not located in the living space, rather in the garage. Upon entering the garage through the single-stall garage door in your vehicle, a fully automated car slide will move your vehicle to the left, providing another space to store your second vehicle.
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Peek Inside The Most Expensive House Currently For Sale In Maine

If you can afford to buy this island compound, then you probably won't complain too much about the $11,638-per-month property tax bill. This property with a gorgeous11,658 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 6 baths in it is the stuff the dreams are made of. Just imagine being the king of Hope Island, which is situated in Casco Bay and about a 20-minute boat ride from all the happenings and benefits that the Portland area has to offer.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Take A Tour Inside Adam Levine’s Mansion

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo invited Architectural Digest to their home and their kitchen holds a very coveted possession, Levine’s Jordan 1s. “I’m a big shoe head and a shoe collector, and these are just original Jordan 1s. I love the aesthetic of a worn-out classic shoe. It’s weird that it’s in the kitchen, but whatever,” Levine says, showing off his prized possession.
Beauty & FashionApartment Therapy

Peek Inside Gloria Vanderbilt’s Whimsical NYC Apartment for Sale

Two years after her death at the age of 95, Gloria Vanderbilt’s colorful Upper East Side apartment is on the market, and it’s up for grabs at $1,125,000. Listed by her son, Anderson Cooper, the stunning, unique space served as Vanderbilt’s primary residence for 23 years, and it’s remained largely untouched since she moved in back in 1997, according to the New York Times.
Denver, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Denver Meow Wolf Opens Next Month: Take a Sneak Peek Inside

Wedged between two freeway overpasses is Meow Wolf's new multi-million dollar Denver installation, Convergence Station. The attraction is Meow Wolf's largest, and is set to open on Friday, September 17. According to Meow Wolf, which first opened in Santa Fe before expanding to Las Vegas and Denver in 2021, the...
Elmira, NYCorning Evening Times

A castle for under $100k? Elmira, NY, mansion that's for sale goes viral on Instagram

When followers of the popular Instagram account @cheapoldhouses saw the curved staircase and stained glass windows of an opulent mansion in Elmira, New York, they let out a collective "GAAAAHHHH…..!!!”. "Show! Us! The! Cupola!"one Instagram follower demanded. "If whoever buys this doesn’t start an Instagram account, I’m throwing hands," commented...
Kokomo, INPosted by
Kokomo Tribune

Tea room, cafe opens inside unique Victorian house

You don’t have to travel to England to experience an authentic high tea. Just head to The English Rose Cafe & Tea Room. The new eatery opened earlier this month inside the 118-year-old Queen Anne Victorian home at 502 W. Jefferson St. The house boasts original stained-glass windows, coffered ceilings and chandeliers and is considered one of the best houses of its kind in the entire state.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

Huge Waterfront Mansion is Wisconsin’s Most Expensive Home for Sale

This is the kind of home you have built when you have an endless supply of money. That's exactly how this $20million estate came to be. Now, it can be yours. Lake Geneva has long been the go-to escape for extremely wealthy Illinoisans like the Sears, Schwinn and Wrigley families. All of whom at one point owned some of the largest homes in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy