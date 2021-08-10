Cancel
Politics

$11.6 Million Federally Approved for Polis’s Canyon Request

By Maddie Warren
Power 102.9 NoCo
Power 102.9 NoCo
 3 days ago
Colorado is going to have $11.6 million in federal aid rolling into the state very soon. Just one day after the Polis Administration sent in a formal letter requesting federal aid for help in repairing the I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon, the Federal Highway Administration approved the expedited assistance. In...

Power 102.9 NoCo

Power 102.9 NoCo

Windsor, CO
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

State
Colorado State
#Glenwood Canyon#State Of Colorado#The Polis Administration
Politics
Federal Aid
Denver, COKDVR.com

Gov. Polis to give timeline on reopening I-70 through Glenwood Canyon

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will provide a timeline Wednesday on when Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon could reopen to traffic. Polis will tour the canyon Wednesday morning to survey the damage and the progress made to clean up and reopen the route after mudslides devastated the area and caused significant damage to I-70.
Politicscolorado.gov

Governor Polis Discusses Glenwood Canyon Damage & Provides Update

GOLDEN- Today, Governor Jared Polis and administration officials updated the state on the situation in Glenwood Canyon. The Governor was joined by Shoshana Lew, Executive Director, CDOT, Stan Hilkey, Executive Director, Colorado Department of Public Safety, Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “The state, local and federal authorities are working...
PoliticsWestword

Rick Enstrom Rips Polis's Glenwood Canyon Disaster Response

Mudslides shut down Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon late last week, and the damage they caused was so extreme that on August 2, Governor Jared Polis announced that officials were "readying a state disaster declaration and a request for a federal declaration with the Biden administration." But neither of these actions has been finalized — and even if they had been, Rick Enstrom, namesake of Enstrom Candies, an iconic business located in Grand Junction, would be unimpressed by the governor's response to the indefinite closure of this vital route across the state.
Environmentcolorado.gov

Governor Polis Authorizes Disaster Declaration in Response to Devastating Glenwood Canyon Mudslides

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis issued two disaster declarations that he announced he would be issuing several days ago in response to the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon to close and impacted other parts of the state. The first disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control, debris management, and unarmed law enforcement support. Additionally, the declaration activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and directs State agencies to coordinate their response while also providing additional funds to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by burn scar flooding and slides. The Executive Order also temporarily suspends certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for certain commercial drivers to enable the State to procure goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency. The second Executive Order will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Per Noem’s request, SD Board of Regents approve of policies restricing CRT at state universities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –The South Dakota Board of Regents today has approved of new policies restricting the teaching of Critical Race Theory at state universities. In May, Governor Noem requested that the Board of Regents to examine whether or not state funds were being used to support either Critical Race Theory or campus diversity offices, which she believes are becoming less about serving students and more about advancing leftist agendas.
Garfield County, COgarfield-county.com

POLIS ADMINISTRATION SEEKS $116 MILLION IN FEDERAL EMERGENCY AID TO REBUILD I-70 IN GLENWOOD CANYON AND DEVELOP SAFER ALTERNATE ROUTES

GLENWOOD SPRINGS – The Polis administration is seeking $116 million in aid through the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Emergency Relief program to support the response to severe damage to I-70 in Glenwood Canyon caused by multiple mudslides and large debris flows. As part of the request, the state is requesting $11.6 million, or 10% of the total request, be issued in an expedited process. The request was made by Governor Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew in a letter to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, as well as a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office. This follows the issuance of two Executive Orders from Governor Polis last week, as well as a letter from the Colorado congressional delegation on Saturday, August 7, 2021, stressing the urgency of this matter to the state.
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New York's school recovery plan approved by federal government

Schools across New York are in line to receive $3 billion in federal aid to help students, parents and teachers with the challenges of returning to the classroom following more than a year of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government on Thursday backed the State Education Department's...
Colorado Statecoloradonewsline.com

Colorado’s hemp management plan wins federal approval, Gov. Polis announces

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Colorado’s state hemp management plan, Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Department of Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg announced Tuesday. Colorado’s hemp management plan will allow hemp farmers to grow hemp in Colorado in compliance with federal laws. Colorado’s Department of Agriculture submitted comments for...
Politics50plusmarketplacenews.com

Governor Polis Approves Water Development Projects

Last month, Colorado Governor Jared Polis has increased funding for water development projects to meet our growing water demands. But the state’s water plans are creating problems with the Southwest, where Colorado River reservoirs are at record-low levels due to the hotter climate. Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming are...
PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Polis action bolsters Glenwood Canyon response

Gov. Jared Polis has issued two disaster declarations in response to the debris flows that have indefinitely closed Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, a move that among other things authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard to help remove debris, control traffic and provide unarmed law enforcement support. The...
Colorado Statecodot.gov

Colorado Receives Federal Emergency Funds One Day After Polis Administration Request

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - Just one business day after the Polis Administration formally requested support, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced it will release $11.6 million, or 10% of the total request, through its quick-release process. FHWA first informed the Colorado Congressional Delegation earlier today per protocol. Governor Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew made the full request in a letter yesterday to Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and FHWA Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack, following a separate submission to the FHWA Colorado Division office.
Congress & CourtsFOX21News.com

Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper welcome $11.6 million in federal funds for I-70

WASHINGTON– Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a statement after the Colorado Department of Transportation received $11.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. “We’re grateful for the Department of Transportation’s swift action to address this urgent threat to Coloradans’ safety and...

Comments / 0

