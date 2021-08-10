Students required to undergo two COVID-19 tests upon move-in
Emerson will require two baseline COVID-19 tests for arriving students moving into on-campus housing in the fall semester, according to college officials. The Aug. 4 announcement provides more details about what a fully in-person fall semester will look like with the pandemic still a lingering threat. Students will no longer have to register overnight travel with the college, see their campus access restricted due to a daily symptom tracker or face quarantine upon arrival, the email from Assistant Vice President for Campus Life and “COVID Lead” Erik Muurisepp said.berkeleybeacon.com
