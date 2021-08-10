Cancel
Outperforming Ethereum Paving The Way For Bitcoin

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent media reports state that Ethereum has been consistently outperforming Bitcoin in market performances over the last couple of weeks. Ether rose by more than 320% against the 54% returns put forward by Bitcoin. But, Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, has claimed that Bitcoin would definitely catch up with the gains of Ether- which would definitely put its per-unit price at $100,000.

