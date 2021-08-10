Cancel
Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes In King George

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

KING GEORGE, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Virginia, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) - Get Report, is pleased to announce the grand opening of two inspired model homes at Hopyard Farm ( RichmondAmerican.com/HopyardFarm) in King George.

The ranch-style Alexandrite and two-story Hemingway models are fully furnished and boast airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops and outdoor living spaces. The notable new neighborhood also offers the two-story Coral, Citrine, Lapis and Coronado plans, as well as the ranch-style Arlington and Onyx plans.

Model Home Tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Hopyard Farm between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, to explore the brand-new models and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community highlights:

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $300s
  • Eight inspired floor plans, including several from the sought-after Seasons™ Collection
  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 3,770 total sq. ft.
  • Olympic-sized pool, tennis courts, playgrounds and Rappahannock River access via community boat ramp
  • Easy access to shopping, dining, medical care and recreation, including Caledon State Park, Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail and Barnsfield Park
  • Close proximity to Dahlgren Naval Base, Patuxent River NAS, Quantico, I-95, several VRE Stations and the Harry W. Nice Memorial Bridge
  • Within commuting distance of Washington, D.C., Richmond and downtown Fredericksburg

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Hopyard Farm is located at 12135 Old Wharf Road in King George. Call 540.548.4435 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-debuts-new-model-homes-in-king-george-301352698.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

