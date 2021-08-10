Cancel
DraftKings Announces Jason Robins' Participation In Upcoming Virtual Event

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following event:

  • The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET.

Registration, and the live video and audio portions of the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference can be accessed at DraftKings' Investor Relations website.

About DraftKingsDraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

media@draftkings.com @DraftKingsNews

Investor Contact

